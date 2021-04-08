NBA Rumors: GSW Would Continue 'Pursuit' Of Kristaps Porzingis In 2021 Offseason, Says NBA Exec

Since the 2020 offseason, rumors are circulating that the Golden State Warriors are planning to add another superstar to their roster. The Warriors may have decided not to make any major move before the 2021 trade deadline, but it doesn't necessarily mean that they have already given up hope of acquiring their fourth All-Star on the trade market.

When the 2020-21 NBA season is officially over, the Warriors are expected to be active on the market searching for a player that would help Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green reclaim their throne and revive their dynasty next year.