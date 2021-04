Abby Dowse enjoyed some time in the sun in her most recent Instagram share, and fans were there to pile on the praise. A photo added to her account on Thursday morning showed the Australian beauty working on her tan poolside.

The gorgeous blonde wore the tiniest string bikini and brandished her pert posterior in a tummy-down pose that allowed her audience to admire her toned booty. Followers seemed to be enjoying the view, as the post soon racked up more than 20,890 likes.