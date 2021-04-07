Trending Stories
Abby Dowse Unbuttoned With Massive Cleavage & Legs Open In Neon Bikini

Abby Dowse rocks a colorful neon bikini for sultry mirror selfie.
Instagram | Abby Dowse
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Abby Dowse was all cleavage in a seriously sultry snap added to her Instagram page on Tuesday. The Aussie model electrified her already tempting timeline as she opened her bikini top and almost showed more than she bargained for.

The 31-year-old nearly freed the nipple in a slinky crop top that cut off at the chest line. Its scarcity of fabric was balanced out by its long, fitted sleeves that accentuated her slender arms, although her exposed cleavage was sure to distract attention from the stylish design. 

Hot Bod On Show

The Fashion Nova ambassador flaunted her now-buxom assets in one of the brand's neon two-piece swimsuits. The look included a revealing bottom, whose scooped waistline and incredible high cut gave fans an ample view of Abby's toned, gym-honed physique. 

The piece came up above her hips, showcasing her sculpted thighs as well as accentuating her impossibly tiny waist. Likewise, her sculpted stomach was also on display, as were her tight abs.

Abby further highlighted her perky assets with a double necklace that grazed just above her cleavage. She added extra bling with a collection of gold band rings.  

Tanned & Sexy

The sizzling blonde put on a busty show as she leaned her back against a wall. She opened her top as well as her thighs and crossed one arm over her tummy, covering her navel piercing almost entirely. 

Her bikini was a bright lime color that looked fantastic against her dark, bronzed tan. She finished off the smoking-hot look with a chic white manicure and styled her hair in tousled waves that sported plenty of volume.

The babe shot a smoldering stare at the camera and parted her lips in a provocative expression. Her flawless hourglass frame was perfectly captured by the steamy shot that cut off above the knee.  

Driving Fans Crazy

The suggestive photo caused a stir with Abby's over 3 million followers, who rewarded the post with more than 70,700 likes. The upload also amassed a staggering 1,230 comments, including messages from a slew of fellow models, such as Laura Amy, Dasha Mart, Nina Serebrova, Rosanna Arkle, Eriana Blanco, Becca Edwards, and Natasha Galkina.

"Good god! This picture is amazing, you look insanely beautiful," gushed one follower.

"I think this is the best shot of you that I have ever seen. Stunning," chimed in another smitten fan.

"Maybe your hottest pic ever," agreed a third person.

"Another day, another showstopper," said a fourth admirer.

Rocking The Neon Look

Abby loved the look so much that she followed up with a second pic several hours later. In the snap, which was even more closely cropped to her chiseled curves, she had her top closed, revealing the number's deep, scooped neckline.

The blond beauty recently rocked the neon-green look in a series of posts in which she wore a scandalously cut-out mini dress, also from Fashion Nova. Among them was a closeup of her busty cleavage, as well as a mirror selfie wherein Abby kneeled on a sofa and flashed her matching heels.

