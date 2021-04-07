Kelly Ripa All Smiles In Silk Jumpsuit After 'Live' Complaints

Kelly Ripa was today all smiles and seemingly clapping back at haters who've been logging their complaints on Live! With Kelly and Ryan. The 50-year-old talk show queen, together with 45-year-old co-host Ryan Seacrest, has proven the source of complaints multiple days in a row as fussy viewers slam "pre-taped" footage shared to the series' Instagram, with today bringing a fresh video, plus the mom of three looking jaw-dropping in a sizzling silk jumpsuit. Kelly, who has been making headlines for her time "off," is back and better than ever.