Kelly Ripa All Smiles In Silk Jumpsuit After 'Live' Complaints

Scroll for the video, one that comes after late March saw Kelly front media outlets for her absence. The former actress, who was temporarily replaced by three guest co-hosts including media personality Maria Menounos and comedienne Ali Wentworth, was today 100% back.

Footage showed the syndicated talk show welcoming media face Deja Vu, with the clip largely focusing on its "Jesus Chick" guest, although it did catch Kelly just before the cameras rolled live. Kelly was seen flaunting her killer body in a black silk jumpsuit, with the pint-sized star looking sensational.