Trending Stories
Basketball

NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard 'Intrigued' By Idea Of Forming 'Big Three' With Jimmy Butler & Bam Adebayo In Miami

Celebrities

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Bathroom Bikini Bottoms

Celebrities

Gymnast McKayla Maroney Suffers Malfunction In Skimpy Bath Towel

Basketball

NBA Rumors: GSW Could Acquire Paul George For Wiggins, Paschall, Poole & Future First-Rounder In Proposed Blockbuster

Celebrities

Larsa Pippen Rocks Stringy Bikini For 'Normal Attire'

Celebrities

Kim Kardashian's Billionaire Bikini Photos Go Viral

Kelly Ripa All Smiles In Silk Jumpsuit After 'Live' Complaints

Kelly Ripa smiling close up
Gettyimages | Dominik Bindl
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kelly Ripa was today all smiles and seemingly clapping back at haters who've been logging their complaints on Live! With Kelly and Ryan. The 50-year-old talk show queen, together with 45-year-old co-host Ryan Seacrest, has proven the source of complaints multiple days in a row as fussy viewers slam "pre-taped" footage shared to the series' Instagram, with today bringing a fresh video, plus the mom of three looking jaw-dropping in a sizzling silk jumpsuit. Kelly, who has been making headlines for her time "off," is back and better than ever.

She's Back!

Kelly Ripa leggy in a dress
KellyRipa/Instagram

Scroll for the video, one that comes after late March saw Kelly front media outlets for her absence. The former actress, who was temporarily replaced by three guest co-hosts including media personality Maria Menounos and comedienne Ali Wentworth, was today 100% back. 

Footage showed the syndicated talk show welcoming media face Deja Vu, with the clip largely focusing on its "Jesus Chick" guest, although it did catch Kelly just before the cameras rolled live. Kelly was seen flaunting her killer body in a black silk jumpsuit, with the pint-sized star looking sensational.

See The Video Below!

All good looks, the wife to actor Mark Consuelos was the perfect host, with a caption welcoming Deja Vu. Replies, which have largely been slamming the show for its alleged repeat content, were thumbs-up. "GET IT!!!! That's my girl!!!" one user replied.

The feedback today contrasts that of the past few days, where grumbling viewers just weren't having it. "Repeats......??????? Why????" one fan had exclaimed, with "Not watching" also coming in as a fan complained of "pre-taped." See more photos after the video.

'In Trouble' For Repeats

Kelly Ripa and Ryan walking backstage
LiveKellyRyan/Instagram

While some speculated that the alleged repeats are due to Ryan's commitments on competition series American Idol, others felt it was no excuse as only one half of the co-hosting team is tied to Idol. "Ohhh y’all are in trouble for your repeats 😂😂😂😂," a comment read.

Kelly has, elsewhere, been in the news for marking a major milestone. At the end of March, the Persona Nutrition face celebrated husband Mark Consuelos turning 50, with the Riverdale actor now matching his 1996-married wife in age. More below.

Fabulous At 50

Kelly turned 50 in the fall of 2020, with the star getting profiled by Parade. “I think that people stop emotionally aging at a certain age. So I don’t feel 50,” she told the outlet. “I feel great and I don’t feel any different than I felt 10 years ago.”

“Every decade you learn from the previous decade the mistakes you made and I feel so much better now than I did going into my 40s, where I really didn’t have a routine,” Kelly added.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Karl-Anthony Towns Could Be Traded To Warriors For Draymond Green, James Wiseman, Eric Paschall & Draft Pick

April 7, 2021

Anthony Fauci Says Vaccine Passports Won't Be Federally Mandated

April 7, 2021

NBA Rumors: GSW Could Acquire Paul George For Wiggins, Paschall, Poole & Future First-Rounder In Proposed Blockbuster

April 7, 2021

Gymnast McKayla Maroney Suffers Malfunction In Skimpy Bath Towel

April 7, 2021

Nicole Thorne Strips Down To Lacy Bra For Sultry Mirror Pose

April 7, 2021

'One Piece' Chapter 1010 Spoilers: Zoro Unleashes Conqueror's Haki Against Kaido

April 7, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.