Gymnast Nastia Liukin Eyes Hawaii With Bikini Thigh Gap

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin has her eye on Hawaii, and she's sending out her massive bikini thigh gap to deliver the message. The 31-year-old Russian-born star today shouted out the vacation life she's been missing, posting killer swimsuit throwbacks for her 1 million Instagram followers and big-time upping her designer game in the opening shot. Nastia, whose low-key 2020 and 2021 Montana travels got upped with the 12th annual Nastia Cup in February and March CA travels, seemingly had her eye on one state only here.