Trending Stories
Celebrities

'Live' Logs Complaints With Kelly Ripa In Tight Top

Celebrities

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Bathroom Bikini Bottoms

Celebrities

Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy Comes Out Swinging After Alleged Sex Tape Released

Celebrities

Kelly Ripa's Daughter 'Approves' Kitchen Shorts Easter Egg Photo

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Myles Turner To Pelicans, Steven Adams To Mavericks In Proposed Three-Way Deal Involving Pacers

Celebrities

Larsa Pippen Rocks Stringy Bikini For 'Normal Attire'

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Eyes Hawaii With Bikini Thigh Gap

Nastia Liukin close up
NastiaLiukin/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin has her eye on Hawaii, and she's sending out her massive bikini thigh gap to deliver the message. The 31-year-old Russian-born star today shouted out the vacation life she's been missing, posting killer swimsuit throwbacks for her 1 million Instagram followers and big-time upping her designer game in the opening shot. Nastia, whose low-key 2020 and 2021 Montana travels got upped with the 12th annual Nastia Cup in February and March CA travels, seemingly had her eye on one state only here. 

Take Her To Hawaii

Nastia Liukin poolside in shorts
NastiaLiukin/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. They come as Nastia makes a big deal out of living in Dallas, TX, with her super-stylish home bringing her in partnership with interiors retailer Pottery Barn.

Very much exterior were the 2008 all-around champion's photos today. They showed Nastia flaunting her killer Olympian body in a super-tiny black Fendi bikini, with the five-time Olympic medalist showcasing her cheese-grater abs while outdoors - it all moved on quickly, though, with the blonde sharing waterfall Hawaii photos and more.

See The Photos Below!

Also sharing a white-sand beach snap showing those Gold Medal legs and the Moscow native in a tiger-print swimsuit and giant straw hat, Nastia continued her photo-heavy update with a polka-dot bikini bottoms shot, also showing a freeing moment as she floated on her back in ocean waters.

"Reminiscing on life and trips like this one - with a group of the most incredibly driven, kind hearted, caring, loving, inspiring babes I’m so lucky to have in my life," Nastia wrote. See the full gallery below where you can swipe - scroll for more photos.

'Just Say Yes'

Nastia Liukin outdoor stretch
NastiaLiukin/Instagram

Closing, the blonde beauty added:  "🙏🏼 See you all in hawaii again soon?! (just say yes lol)."

Nastia is also fresh from some poolside reflection as photos, likely taken during her recent CA travels, showed her at sunrise and with her back to the camera.

"Be thankful for closed doors, detours, and roadblocks. they protect you from paths and places not meant for you," the star wrote - and she's had a lot to protect herself from, with October 2020 marking a massive anorexia storm. See it below.

Shuts Down Anorexia Storm

When a fan DM asked Nastia how she feels about "promoting borderline anorexia looking bodies" last year, it was guns blazing as Liukin fired back. Saying she felt both "triggered" and "p-ssed," Nastia reposted the DM, adding:

"If taking pictures of my OWN body — a body that won me many Olympic medals, a body that I push each day to get stronger, a body that God gave me — is inherently promoting anorexia, then honestly, we've gotten to a place in the world where just BEING is offensive."

Latest Headlines

Cardi B All XXL In Suspenders Without Top

April 6, 2021

Larsa Pippen Rocks Stringy Bikini For 'Normal Attire'

April 6, 2021

Kelly Ripa Opens Wide For Icing Binge With 'Cake Boss'

April 6, 2021

Halle Berry Wears Only Stilettos In Early Morning Bathtub Soak

April 6, 2021

George Floyd's Alleged Drug Dealer Refuses To Testify In Fear Of Third-Degree Murder Charge, Report Says

April 6, 2021

Britney Spears All Smiles On Skimpy Easter Egg Treadmill Run

April 6, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.