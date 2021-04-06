'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Bathroom Bikini Bottoms

Thylane Blondeau, the "World's Most Beautiful Girl," is back in her bikini bottoms and highlighting her famous thigh gap with Tuesday selfie action. The 20-year-old French model and social media sensation was all swimwear action on her Instagram earlier today, posting for her 3.9 million followers and showing off both her figure and her luxurious marbled bathroom. Thylane, who has been rocking plenty of sweats with pandemic-launched No Smile clothing brand, was, however, proving it's always bikini season. Check it out below.