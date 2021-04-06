Trending Stories
'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Bathroom Bikini Bottoms

Thylane Blondeau at an event
KirstySparrowGettyImages
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Thylane Blondeau, the "World's Most Beautiful Girl," is back in her bikini bottoms and highlighting her famous thigh gap with Tuesday selfie action. The 20-year-old French model and social media sensation was all swimwear action on her Instagram earlier today, posting for her 3.9 million followers and showing off both her figure and her luxurious marbled bathroom. Thylane, who has been rocking plenty of sweats with pandemic-launched No Smile clothing brand, was, however, proving it's always bikini season. Check it out below. 

It's Always Bikini Season

Thylane Blondeau in floral dress in the street
ThylaneBlondeau/Instagram

Scroll for the selfie, one that comes as Thylane ups her entrepreneur game with the launch of her second clothing line - No Smile, named after the blonde's trademark poker face, follows Heaven's May clothing.

Snapping herself while swinging a hip and from a vein marble bathroom with a deep-soaking tub and bottle of shampoo by it, the stunner posed in only skimpy black bikini bottoms and a cream crop top, going Kylie Jenner-vibed with a gold belly chain and seemingly also fresh-faced with no makeup.

Keep Scrolling For The Selfie!

The gorgeous shot, one with glam, but not-too-fussy vibes, highlighted a rock-hard stomach and trim legs, with Cosmopolitan's 2019 Model of the Year taking to her caption with only a fun animal emoji. Thylane is also fresh from celebrating her birthday just this week, posting a windswept and pouting shot as she wrote:

"20 today 🥺🥺 thank you for all the bday wishes ! I love u guys thank you for supporting me everyday wish I can hug all of u." See more photos after the selfie!

No Smile Clothing

Thylane, known for smiling very little, has been proving she has a sense of humor with the name behind her 2020-launched athleisurewear brand.

Blondeau, who also fronts sweatpants brand Sweet Pants, told fans: "I've created no smile few months ago and I was looking for the perfect name for the brand , and as you know I never smile !!! A lot of people always ask , are you sad ? Why u are you never smiling , you look sad ?!? Smile makes me weak makes me feel like I like you ! !"

More photos below!

Knows Her Celebs

Blondeau, who cites supermodel sister duo Bella and Gigi Hadid as her style icons, has also been shouting out another famous fashionista. Continuing, and mentioning ex Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, the Cacharel face added:

"I'd rather no smile than do a fake smile " the prettiest smile can hide the deepest secret " " everyone can smile why would I " She’ll smile when she wants too, don’t force it " and as Victoria's said " i have a responsibility to the fashion industry."

