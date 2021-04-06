Trending Stories
Celebrities

'Live' Logs Complaints With Kelly Ripa In Tight Top

Celebrities

Kelly Ripa's Daughter 'Approves' Kitchen Shorts Easter Egg Photo

Celebrities

Chelsea Handler Rocks Cannabis Bikini In The Snow

Celebrities

Christina Aguilera Skin-Tight Hitting All The High Notes

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Myles Turner To Pelicans, Steven Adams To Mavericks In Proposed Three-Way Deal Involving Pacers

Celebrities

Bella Thorne Celebrates 3 Million Views Without Pants

Emily Ratajkowski All Cleavage With Martini On 'Mom’s Night Out'

Emily Ratajkowski rocks off-the-shoulders top at an event.
Shutterstock | 1296406
Celebrities
Alexandra Lozovschi

New-mommy Emily Ratajkowski treated herself to a fun night out, and her celebrity friends flocked together to show their support on social media. 

A photo posted yesterday on her Instagram page showed the gorgeous supermodel and Inamorata Woman entrepreneur chilling in a restaurant with a glass of Martini in front. She was not alone, as one other person could be seen sitting next to her.

"Mom's night out," Emily captioned the snap, which went on to amass more than 2.3 million likes overnight.

"You earned it. Bravo Wonder Woman," Jurnee Smollett commented on the post.

Mindy Kaling chimed in with a heart emoji. 

 

 

 

Hot Mamma 

Emily gave birth to her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, less than a month ago but the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit bombshell looked hotter than ever as she slipped into a plunging black top that flaunted her eye-popping cleavage. 

The plummeting neckline extended a little below her chest, flashing a glimpse of her midriff. It had long, fitted sleeves that accentuated her slender arms and appeared to hug her figure closely. 

She wore a personalized gold necklace sporting the name of her son, who she debuted on Instagram over the weekend, when she also shared a picture of herself breastfeeding her baby boy. 

 

 

Sexy & Classy With Messy Hair

Her list of accessories also included a lavish statement ring on each hand, which she showcased by stretching one arm across the table and crossing the other one in front of her body. The sexy-chic look was complete with a square crimson purse that was slung over the back of her chair.  

Emily stared candidly into the camera as she placed her fingers on the glass stem. At least five green olives floated around in her drink. She showed a coy smile that was rendered all the more beguiling by her warm gaze. Her messy hair framed her face in tousled steaks, emphasizing her beautiful features.

 

 Drop-Dead Gorgeous

While it's not uncommon for Emily to stun fans with her incredible figure, followers were particularly impressed by this latest look. 

The upload proved to be a big hit with Emily's following. Over 6,200 people took to the comments section to leave her a message, the vast majority showering the mother-of-one with love.  

"Has a baby. Gets hotter," said one person, whose flattering remark earned 2,489 likes.

"Round and perfect. Olives," quipped another Instagram user.

"HOW CAN A HUMAN LOOK LIKE THIS," a third follower admiratively  wrote in all caps. 

 

 

Happy Mom 

Emily hasn't been shy about flaunting her prominent baby bump throughout her pregnancy and has maintained the same open attitude after giving birth as well. The Vogue model introduced her newborn to her 27.2 million followers in a post that racked up 3.7 million likes and 27,800-plus messages. 

"Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life," she wrote on Instagram.

Since then, she has shared several snaps of her bundle of joy, including a gorgeous breastfeeding picture that has scored 2.1 million likes. 

Latest Headlines

Kim Kardashian Stuns In Bikini With No Makeup

April 6, 2021

Arianny Celeste Stretches Out In A Sports Bra & Leggings

April 6, 2021

Hannah Palmer Gives Off Sexy Bunny Vibes In A Daring Ensemble On Instagram

April 6, 2021

Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Her Voluptuous Curves In A Black Bikini For Sassy Instagram Share

April 6, 2021

Abby Dowse Lounges In Flirty Pink Lingerie And Sky-High Platform Heels

April 6, 2021

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Get Buddy Hield For Kyle Kuzma, Marc Gasol & Alfonso McKinnie In Proposed Trade

April 6, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.