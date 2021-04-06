NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Get Buddy Hield For Kyle Kuzma, Marc Gasol & Alfonso McKinnie In Proposed Trade

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around Buddy Hield and his future with the Sacramento Kings. Hield may have found his way back to Coach Luke Walton's starting lineup in the 2020-21 NBA season but instead of improving his numbers, his statistics have shown a decline this year. In the 50 games he played, the 28-year-old shooting guard is averaging 16.5 points,4.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while shooting 39.7 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.