NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Get Buddy Hield For Kyle Kuzma, Marc Gasol & Alfonso McKinnie In Proposed Trade

As of now, some people believe that the Kings are better off trading Hield for a young player who could be part of their long-term plans. One of the potential trade partners for the Kings in the deal involving Hield is the Los Angeles Lakers. In a recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report came up with a hypothetical trade idea that would send Hield to Los Angeles in the 2021 offseason.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Lakers would send a package that includes Kyle Kuzma, Marc Gasol, and Alfonso McKinnie to the Kings in exchange for Hield.