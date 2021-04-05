Bella Thorne Celebrates 3 Million Views Without Pants

Bella Thorne is celebrating her own popularity and doing it pantless. The 23-year-old actress, singer, and Life of a Wannabe Mogul author has snagged herself a sweet 3 million views in just two days for new "Phantom" single, with the former Disney star dedicating her Monday Instagram update to marking the milestone. Bella, who made 2020 headlines for earning $1 million in 24 hours for her OnlyFans join, is clearly still enjoying a massive popularity streak. See her post and the music video below.