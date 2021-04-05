Bella Thorne Celebrates 3 Million Views Without Pants

Scroll for the photos. Bella, who actually went onto earn $2 million in under a week by signing up to the adult subscription site, has been ramping up the action over on the music side of her career. The Netflix star, newly engaged to boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo, today updated for her 24.4 million Instagram followers, sharing gorgeous blonde-haired selfies while lounging around at home, and it was no pants required.

Snapping herself while curled up on a soft chair, Bella threw out legs galore, with a massive celebratory caption.