General Hospital fans are buzzing over a casting spoiler that just emerged. According to Deadline, former All My Children star Ryan Mathison is taking on a mystery role on GH. By the looks of things, there's no shortage of ideas coming in from excited viewers regarding who he should play.

Mathison played the popular character of Ryan Lavery on All My Children. After that series ended, he spent quite a bit of time working with the Hallmark Channel, specifically on their show Home & Family.