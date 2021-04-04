Chelsea Handler Rocks Cannabis Bikini In The Snow

Chelsea Handler showed off her marijuana leaf-print bikini in a setting that didn't seem appropriate for swimwear. She was surrounded by snow, so she was clearly cold. However, she didn't let the low temperatures stop her from stripping down while she admired a majestic waterfall.
It's no secret that the 46-year-old comedian and talk show host is a fan of toking up — earlier this year, Chelsea teamed up with two dispensaries to curate a collection of cannabis products in celebration of Joe Biden's presidential win. In her latest IG post, she wore her love of laughing grass on her chest.