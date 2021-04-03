Trending Stories
Abby Dowse Bares Booty & 'Honey Legs' In Flirty Underwear Snap

Abby Dowse slays in cut-out yellow mini dress.
Instagram | Abby Dowse
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Abby Dowse's sizzling curves were on show on Instagram earlier this week as she uploaded a tantalizing photo of herself in underwear. The Australian model flashed some serious skin in a teal two-piece set that provided very little coverage to her flawless figure. She showed off her cheeky side as she turned her back to the camera, flaunting her endless pins in the process.

Although Abby made her caption all about her "honey legs," her perky posterior was on full display in the sultry snap. Check out the hot picture below! 

Itty-Bitty Thong 

The blond bombshell exposed her toned buns in a teeny thong that left very little to the imagination. The high-waist number had narrow sides that stretched above her hips, accentuating her lean midsection and hourglass shape. Its small triangular back was made out of semi-sheer lace, whereas the rest of the set featured a solid fabric that made the panties stand out by comparison. 

Unsurprisingly, Abby's firm rear end got most of the attention in the comments section. 

"Peach," fellow Aussie model Kim Hartnett commented on the post, echoing the thoughts of numerous followers. 

Bringing The Heat

The gorgeous blonde wore a chic bra with a cut-out back that left plenty of supple skin on show. She kept her accessories simple, only wearing a discrete ring and bracelet that added just the right amount of bling.

The model posed in her living room and was standing in front of a stylish couch decorated with throw pillows. A tall floor lamp could be seen in a corner of the room, right next to the gauzy drapes covering the window. A round mirror hung on the wall in front of her, reflecting the top of her head as well as a ceiling fan an A.C. system. 

The all-white décor made her underwear and honeyed tan emerge as the only pop of color in the shot, resulting in a seductive photo that garnered nearly 52,500 likes and about 950 messages from her enamored fans.

Legs For Days

Abby put on a leggy show as she got up on her tiptoes and parted her thighs. The sultry seductress, who has her own website where she posts spicy content for her online admirers, looked over her shoulder with a beckoning stare and brushed her curls over her temples for extra oomph. The low angle offered a great view of her sculpted body, capturing her long, lean legs in full.  

"Rod Stewart would be proud! Those are the very definition of hot legs! By the way the rest of the body is just as [fire]," said one fan.

"Want to see those perfect legs in some heels!!" chimed in another Instagram user. 

Green-Eyed Beauty

Abby spotlighted a different part of her anatomy in a photo shared with fans Saturday morning. The babe charmed followers with her "emerald eyes" as she lounged on her back on a fuzzy throw and snapped a flirty selfie. 

The gorgeous blonde seduced the camera in see-through red lingerie, rocking a frilly top with a deep cut and a daring neckline that bared her cleavage and caused her chest to nearly spill out on the sides.

"Nothing makes you appreciate just how unbelievably beautiful you are than a simple selfie," one fan said of the post, which racked up close to 18,000 like and 410 comments in the first five hours. 

