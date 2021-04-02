Demi Rose Shows Needy Side In Stringy Bikini

Scroll for the shot. It comes as Demi continues to make headlines for her career climb, with October 2020 marking the British beauty's sign-up to clothing empire Pretty Little Thing.

Proving she's the Pretty Little Thing, Demi updated with a shoot photo, one seeing her getting glammed up as she posed all hips, cleavage, and abs in a tiny, strung, and bright yellow bikini. The night-time snap came with Demi by a balcony, with fans seeing her blonde, with bangs, and wearing a cute multicolor hair scrunchie.