Trending Stories
Celebrities

Jessica Simpson Reveals Massive Amazon Deal In Sheer Dress

Celebrities

Salma Hayek Delights With Tattoos In Skintight Tank

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Flaunts Massive Cupping Marks In Skimpy Bra

Celebrities

Kelly Ripa's Tight Skirt 'Live' Return Sparks Complaints

Celebrities

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Girlfriend Announces Split In Bikini

Celebrities

Lisa Rinna Finds Happiness In Skimpy Bikini Sunbathe

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Girlfriend Announces Split In Bikini

Jade close up with rainbow hair
OhYouSoJade/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Tekashi 6ix9ine's no-longer girlfriend Jade is confirming she's single in a stringy G-string bikini. The former bartender and model, who dated "GOOBA" rapper 6ix9ine from 2018 and stuck by him through his two-year prison sentence, today updated her Instagram to confirm her relationship with the rainbow rapper is over. Posting for her 1.7 million followers and having wiped her feed clean, Jade updated with a killer set of swimwear shots, and the caption made things 100% clear. She ain't taken anymore.

No More 6ix9ine

Jade and 69 indoors
OhYouSoJade/Isntagram

Scroll for the photos. They come as 6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, actually makes headlines for dropping $50,000 on designer Chanel handbags for Jade, although talk was already speculating a breakup last month after the model deleted all photos of her then-boyfriend from her Instagram.

Very much solo today, Jade updated while on vacation in the Dominican Republic and flaunting her sensational bikini body in a stringy blue two-piece, one that even got lowered. Jade was long hair don't care - see it below.

Keep Scrolling For The Photos!

Posing by a tree and on a lush lawn with both legs apart and wearing only white sneakers to accessorize her very skimpy bikini, Jade threw out her figure and her tattoos, with a swipe right offering a giant cleavage flash as Jade cupped her chest with the bikini top falling down a little.

"S I N G L E," the caption read, with fans quickly wondering if it was an April Fool's. Others, however, were quick to spot that Jade's tattoo of 6ix9ine seems to have vanished. See more photos after the shots.

Fans Spot Tattoo Gone

Jade once came complete with a massive tattoo of her lover, one that's now nowhere to be seen. "Covered up that tat quick!" one fan replied, with another echoing the thought as they wrote: "Damn she covered the 69 tat."

Jade, much like rapper 6ix9ine, is known for trolling the 'Gram. Last year, she made headlines for announcing "I'm pregnant," with fans not taking long to notice that those skimpy photos weren't showing a bump. The model was already making headlines for getting gifted an $18,000 Rolex watch back in 2018. 

Tekashi Gets Skinnier

6ix9ine has made headlines this year for shocking fans with his staggering weight loss, seen below. Posting shirtless photos of himself both before and after the drop, the former gangster told fans:

"SO the real reason I LEFT Instagram and MUSIC for 6 months is because in September I was the biggest I ever got .. "

"I weighed 204 pounds and I was kinda going through a lot in life and I was just constantly eating and eating...... I told myself to put the music to the side and focus on myself and here I am today 60 pounds lighter at 140 ...," he added.

Latest Headlines

Salma Hayek Flaunts Her Fabulous Hooter In Frilly Top

April 1, 2021

Lisa Rinna Finds Happiness In Skimpy Bikini Sunbathe

April 1, 2021

Tucker Carlson Slams 'Low IQ Race Baiter' Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

April 1, 2021

Emily Ratajkowski Highlights Killer Abs 3 Weeks After Baby

April 1, 2021

Jessie James Decker Shows Off 'Granny Panties' She Likes

April 1, 2021

Mitch McConnell Says Joe Biden Is A 'First-Rate Person,' Vows To Fight His Administration

April 1, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.