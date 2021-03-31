Britney Spears Blasts Documentary In 2 A.M. Shorts Dance

Britney Spears stripped down to tiny plaid shorts and a crimson crop top last night to finally address the February-released Framing Britney Spears documentary. The 39-year-old singer had not yet broken her silence on The New York Times-released series, with Tuesday night bringing a landmark Instagram update as the princess of pop revealed she felt "embarrassed" by the docu. Posting for her 29 million followers, Britney shared another of her legendary living room dance sessions, but it wasn't upbeat in the caption.