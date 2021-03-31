Trending Stories
Britney Spears Blasts Documentary In 2 A.M. Shorts Dance

Britney Spears close up
Gettyimages | Jamie McCarthy
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears stripped down to tiny plaid shorts and a crimson crop top last night to finally address the February-released Framing Britney Spears documentary. The 39-year-old singer had not yet broken her silence on The New York Times-released series, with Tuesday night bringing a landmark Instagram update as the princess of pop revealed she felt "embarrassed" by the docu. Posting for her 29 million followers, Britney shared another of her legendary living room dance sessions, but it wasn't upbeat in the caption. 

Left 'Embarrassed'

Britney Spears in sheer top
BritneySpears/Instagram

Scroll for the video. Spears, who continues to battle 68-year-old dad Jamie Spears in her conservatorship case, updated with two videos. The first showed the blonde home and dancing with a caption shouting out her recent "RED" phase, with the second bringing her busting out moves to Aerosmith's "Crazy."

The video showed Britney all legs and abs while spinning around at rapid speed and barefoot. It was minuscule shorts and a girly crop top for the mom of two, who was largely seen smiling as she danced.

Keep Scrolling For The Video!

Britney opened by saying that her life has "always been very speculated...watched...and judged," adding that this has applied to "really my whole life!!!" The singer then stated that she dances for her own sanity.

"I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people  😳😳😳 !!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day 👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼 ," she continued.

See more photos and her crying reveal after the video.

Cried 'For Two Weeks'

Britney Spears in bikini and sweats
BritneySpears/Instagram

Spears then confirmed that she herself hasn't watched the documentary. The Grammy winner continued:

"I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes !!!! I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy ... love ... and happiness ✨🙏🏼 ☀️ !!!!"

Britney then revealed the one thing that brings her "joy" every day.

Dancing Makes Her Happy

Britney, whose famous home dances have seen her working it to Madonna, Justin Timberlake, and many more, added that "every day" dancing brings her joy. She concluded by saying that she isn't here to be "perfect," even adding that "perfect is boring."

The video clocked over 2.3 million views in 14 hours. Fans flooded the comments section, wishing the singer well and that she be freed from what are now 12 years under her father's grip. #FreeBritney remains convinced that somebody else is posting on Spears' behalf, though.

