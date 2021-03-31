Britney Spears Blasts Documentary In 2 A.M. Shorts Dance

Britney opened by saying that her life has "always been very speculated...watched...and judged," adding that this has applied to "really my whole life!!!" The singer then stated that she dances for her own sanity.

"I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people 😳😳😳 !!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day 👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼 ," she continued.

See more photos and her crying reveal after the video.