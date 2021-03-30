Trending Stories
Gymnast Nastia Liukin Dripping Wet In Bikini Shower For Cash

Nastia Liukin close up
NastiaLiukin/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is getting drenched in a bikini shower and charging for the privilege. The 31-year-old five-time Olympic medalist today upped her influencer game for her 1 million Instagram followers, posting stunning outdoor shower shots as she promoted Bondi Boost hair products, with the Russian-born star's snaps also showing off her famous Gold Medal body. All hips, slim legs, and looking gorgeous under blue skies, Nastia stunned fans and made sure they're aware of her endorsement potential. Check it out below.

Earning Her Cash

NastiaLiukin/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. They come as Nastia ups her endorsement game overall, with March seeing her unveiled as the new celebrity face of homeware brand Pottery Barn. This time slipping back into beauty - Nastia already retails her own $55 Celery Green Cream with Volition - the 2008 all-around champion was seen in multiple images, all showing her enjoying an outdoor shower in a tiny buttercup-yellow bikini.

Posing amid rocks and in a desert setting, Nastia took in major spray and sent out major body.

See The Bikini Shower Below!

All goddess-like with closed eyes and soaking-wet hair, Nastia flaunted her sensational figure, with the camera also taking in a bundle of Bondi Boost products sitting on nearby rocks.

"Sharing my hair regrowth journey in my stories right now (living that extension free life!) with a breakdown of the products I'm using to get my hair healthy again!" Nastia opened, adding:

"A very special shout out to the @BondiBoost Hair Growth Range that is quite literally changing my hair for the better every day." 

Scroll For Her Drenched Shots!

Nastia then mentioned that Bondi Boost is natural and organic. The blonde used hashtags to promote the brand, also abiding by Instagram's required #ad. See her walking on her hands after the photos.

Nastia's #ad confirmed the promotional nature of the post. Vox's experts have weighed in on potential pay.

"Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post!"

See her walking on her hands below!

Olympian Skills

NastiaLiukin/Instagram

Nastia was just 22 when she retired from professional gymnastics back in 2012. The star has clearly not lost her Olympic skill-set, though, with the above video reminding fans she's still got it. Liukin has also made 2021 headlines for hosting the 12th annual Nastia Cup, this year held in Indiana. The photos today likely come from Nastia's recent West Coast travels, ones that took her to both Palm Springs, CA and a boutique hotel stay in Laguna Beach, CA.

