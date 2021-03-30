Kindly Myers Grabs Her Booty In Tempting Bikini Snap

Kindly Myers got handsy in a new photo shared with her 2.6 million Instagram followers on Monday. The American Playboy model, who was the Kandy Magazine cover girl for the month of March, tantalized fans as she turned her back to the camera and grabbed her bikini-clad booty with both hands. She wore a skimpy thong two-piece that flaunted her gorgeous curves, turning up the heat on the app with her revealing swimwear and tempting pose.
The social media star accompanied the post with a cheeky caption for an even bigger effect.
"Sometimes i grab my own butt. Simply because i can."