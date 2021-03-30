Trending Stories
Kindly Myers Grabs Her Booty In Tempting Bikini Snap

Kindly Myers takes a car selfie.
Instagram | Kindly Myers
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Kindly Myers got handsy in a new photo shared with her 2.6 million Instagram followers on Monday. The American Playboy model, who was the Kandy Magazine cover girl for the month of March, tantalized fans as she turned her back to the camera and grabbed her bikini-clad booty with both hands. She wore a skimpy thong two-piece that flaunted her gorgeous curves, turning up the heat on the app with her revealing swimwear and tempting pose.

The social media star accompanied the post with a cheeky caption for an even bigger effect. 

"Sometimes i grab my own butt. Simply because i can."

Teeny Blue Bikini

The blond beauty highlighted her golden tan in a dark-blue bikini that perfectly showcased her fit figure. She wore high-rise bottoms that accentuated her waist and left her toned posterior nearly in full view of the camera. The two-piece was complete with a halterneck top that exposed her sculpted shoulder and supple back.

The swimsuit was from Brazilian brand Brukinis, whose sexy designs have been featured on Kindly's page before. It sported a vibrant print depicting either feathers or leaves, which incorporated vivid shades of turquoise and pink.

Going For A Dip 

Kindly took the scanty beach item out for a spin while going for a dip in a river. The babe was immersed up to her knees, presenting an alluring display as she placed her hands under her buttocks and slightly parted her thighs. She gazed sideways with a serene glance as if taking in the splendid scenery. Her long tresses were slicked back, exposing her chiseled cheekbone. They cascaded over her back and shoulder in tousled curls that added to her sultry vibe.

Fun In Puerto Rico

According to the geotag, the photo was taken in Cueva Ventana, Arecibo. Kindly has spent quite some time shooting in the breathtaking Puerto Rican location, if her latest posts are of any indication. 

One recent update from the popular tourist attraction saw the model rocking a chic tiger-print bikini that flaunted her ample cleavage, as covered by The Inquisitr at the time. 

Another post showed a lingerie-clad Kindly posing on the beach with a horse. The 35-year-old was joined by Instagram model Amber Fields, who wore a navy-blue bikini with metallic-gold detailing.

Fans Are Mesmerized

The steamy upload initiated an elated response from Kindly's followers, who flocked the comments section to reply to her flirty caption.

"If u need help I sure don't mind. Willing 2 help anyway I can love," volunteered one Instagrammer.

"On my Christmas! Baby I don’t blame you one bit. If my Butt was as Fine as yours ! [sic] I’d grab it too.." penned another smitten fan. 

"Okay okay point taken! You are the baddest," chimed in a third follower, leaving a trail of clapping hands.

Others were simply content with gushing over Kindly's "dream booty" and "body for days."

"Booty game on point," a fourth admirer complimented her incredible figure.

The post racked up 440 comments overnight, including messages from a slew of fellow models, such as Lynnie Marie, Nikki Delano, Kayla Moody, and Rianna Conner Carpenter aka The Combat Barbie. In addition, the photo was liked more than 19,000 times.

