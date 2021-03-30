Trending Stories
Abby Dowse Gets On Her Knees & Flaunts Thong-Clad Posterior In Smoking-Hot New Share

Abby Dowse rocks a low-cut white lace bodysuit.
Instagram | Abby Dowse
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Abby Dowse is keeping the hot lingerie pics coming. The Aussie beauty took to Instagram on Monday to share a booty-centered photo that sent temperatures soaring on her page. In the snap, she gave fans a fresh glance at a familiar look, showcasing the back view of a lingerie set she had posted the day before, as covered by The Inquisitr.  

In her caption, Abby expressed her love for the look with a heart emoji, noting she thought the outfit was "pretty." Followers were quick to agree and pointed out that the girl wearing it was even prettier.

 

Lace Lover

Abby has often stated that she's a lace lover and her latest share brought truth to the claim. The gorgeous blonde was clad in powder-pink lace lingerie, which caught the eye with its sexy design and chic frilled embellishments. 

The look comprised of a racerback bralette, which accentuated her lean midsection with a loose ruffled trim, and cheeky bottoms that tied in the back with a stylish satin bow. 

The thong sported lacy sides and had a mid-rise waistline that left her trim midriff on show. Meanwhile, the top had thin straps that crisscrossed between her shoulder blades, drawing attention to her supple back.

 

Sultry Floor Pose

The social media maven spotlighted her pert posterior as she got down on her knees on the floor and parted her legs. She appeared to be in her bedroom and was holding a teddy bear, one she had previously introduced as her "nap buddy."  Her feet were closest to the camera, offering viewers an eyeful of the cute white socks she had on. They featured a subtle heart print and were adorned with ruffled tulle, coordinating with her outfit.  

The Mirror Tells All

Abby faced a massive mirror, whose ornate metallic-silver frame complemented the nearly all-white interior. Her reflection gave fans a peek at the front view of her attire, teasing the front-tie top that was secured with an ample bow to match the bottoms.

The 31-year-old struck an elegant pose with her hand raised to her chin. Her messy updo allowed the audience to admire her fashionable jewelry, which included large hoop earrings, a dainty necklace, and a matching bracelet.

A nearby window flooded the room with plenty of natural light, emphasizing Abby's flawless tan. 

Leaving Fans Speechless With Her Beauty

Although fans were already acquainted with the look, they spared no effort in complimenting Abby's revealing lingerie. Admirers also piled on the praise for her beauty, flocking to the comments section to leave her a little over 800 messages in addition to the 47,400 likes garnered overnight. 

"The frilly lingerie looks so good on you," said one person, adding a heart-eyes emoji. "Elegant and so stunning," continued the message.

"I like the way you choose the colors they reallly [sic] fit you," remarked a second follower.

"It looks formidable on you," chimed in a third fan.

"You are incredibly beautiful," gushed a fourth devotee.

Abby loved the look so much that she followed up with a third snapshot a few hours later. That upload saw her sitting on the floor with her knees wide open and scored more than 35,100 likes. 

