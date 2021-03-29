Jessica Simpson Reveals Massive Amazon Deal In Sheer Dress

Jessica Simpson is looking jaw-dropping in a see-through dress to reveal the cover of her Amazon Original Stories essay. The 40-year-old actress, singer, and Open Book author made 2020 headlines for snagging herself a massive Amazon multimedia deal, with today bringing the first photo as part of it. Jessica updated her Instagram on Monday with the cover of her work, with the Dukes of Hazzard star very much Taking The Lead. The reveal also brought Jessica admitting that she's tested positive for COVID.