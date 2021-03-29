Trending Stories
Jessica Simpson Reveals Massive Amazon Deal In Sheer Dress

Jessica Simpson in the street
Raymond Hall/Getty Images
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Jessica Simpson is looking jaw-dropping in a see-through dress to reveal the cover of her Amazon Original Stories essay. The 40-year-old actress, singer, and Open Book author made 2020 headlines for snagging herself a massive Amazon multimedia deal, with today bringing the first photo as part of it. Jessica updated her Instagram on Monday with the cover of her work, with the Dukes of Hazzard star very much Taking The Lead. The reveal also brought Jessica admitting that she's tested positive for COVID.

Scores Massive Amazon Deal

Scroll for the photo. It comes as Jessica, who has largely been making 2021 headlines for her Jessica Simpson Style clothing line and releasing a paperback edition of her memoir, is set to see her twenties documented in a series. Amazon has partnered with the mom of three, with today bringing the first fruits of her labor.

The photo showed Jessica confidently posing outdoors and looking drop-dead gorgeous. The blonde, going classy and close-up, was flaunting the 100 pounds she dropped in 2019 - seemingly, without even trying.

Keep Scrolling For The Photo!

Jessica Simpson in silky robe
JessicaSimpson/Instagram

All bombshell blonde hair and with a direct gaze, Jessica stunned her followers in a floaty-effect, silver-white dress, one that came with sheer fabrics at the sleeves and a semi-sheer finish everywhere else. "AMAZON ORIGINAL STORIES" appeared in text above her head, with "JESSICA SIMPSON AN ESSAY" then announcing "Take the Lead."

"This is the cover of my new Amazon Original Stories essay on self-acceptance, parenthood and overcoming fear called...TAKE THE LEAD," Simpson began. See her 100-pound weight loss after the photo.

See Her Weight Loss Below!

Calling this year "especially intense," Jessica then revealed that the timing of the essay had coincided with a positive coronavirus test.

"I started writing this essay on the same day I received a positive test result for COVID-19. I decided instead of being driven by fear, I would manifest a hopeful conversation with you."

Announcing the April 29 release date, the star added: "I felt strong, resilient, and God- inspired through my pen teaching me as I was sharing with you ways to get to the other side of fear." See her pantless below!

Sky's The Limit

Jessica Simpson pantless and seated
JessicaSimpson/Instagram

Jessica might have made headlines in the 2000s for her skimpy Daisy Dukes, but the star is killing it over 40. Her clothing brand turned $1 billion in 2015 sales, with JSS now retailing everything from its "Fiend" fragrance and homeware to an entire collection dedicated to self-care. 

Simpson's book, which chronicles her childhood sexual abuse, resulting pills and alcohol addiction, and failed marriage, even experienced a spike in sales during the first wave of the pandemic.

Jessica's post today quickly snagged a like from reality star Stassi Schroeder.

