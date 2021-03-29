Trending Stories
Abby Dowse Reveals Her 'Nap Buddy' While Posing In Lingerie

Abby Dowse rocks a hot-pink lace bra and matching flower in her hair.
Instagram | Abby Dowse
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Abby Dowse took to Instagram Monday morning to give her over 3 million followers a massive thrill. The Australian model slipped into a sexy lingerie set from Fashion Nova, posing for a sultry bedroom snap that earned her more than 15,200 likes in the first two hours of posting.

The 31-year-old took the opportunity to introduce her audience to her "nap buddy," a fuzzy teddy bear that has been featured on her page before. While many of her admirers commented on the adorable revelation, countless others seemed too mesmerized by her beauty to notice the plushie and directed their remarks to Abby alone.

Pretty In Pink

The gorgeous blonde was pretty in pink in a lacy two-piece set that flaunted her perky assets. She wore a front-tie bralette complete with a plunging neckline and an ample satin bow in the middle. The top had thin shoulder straps that accentuated her eye-popping décolletage and a billowing ruffled trim that draped over her abs.

Abby's chiseled midsection was on display between the top and a revealing waistline that was shaped like an inverted trapeze. It grazed just below her belly button and stretched above her hips. See the curve-flaunting look below!

Accessories On Point

The high-cut bottoms sported flirty cutouts that separated the lace front from the thick waistline. Chic ruffles decorated the sides to match the bralette. The details added a romantic vibe to the ensemble, which was a pastel color that flattered Abby's bronzed tan.  

The model accessorized with an entire collection of gold jewelry, which included large hoop earrings, a dainty bracelet on each wrist, and a layered pendant necklace. She pulled up her hair into a messy topknot, tying it with a pink scrunchie.

Best Buds

Abby posed on the floor of her bedroom. She kneeled by the bed, parting her legs wide enough to reveal a glimpse of her muscular shin and cute white socks. She leaned one hand on the soft mattress and held the teddy in the other hand, pressing the toy against her supple thigh. The low angle offered a great view of her toned body and captured the pouty look on her face.  

The Aussie hottie loves to snuggle the teddy at naptime if her previous posts are of any indication. As fans will remember, the toy was recently featured in a topless photo wherein it also served to censor Abby's curves. Another pic shared from bed saw the stunner sprawling face-down with the plushie by her side as she showed off her thong-clad posterior.

 

Fans Are Jealous

Fans seemed very appreciative of her latest sultry share, taking to the comments section to leave Abby close to 400 messages. Plenty of followers expressed their envy of her "nap buddy." 

"That is one very lucky teddy bear xx," wrote one person.

"I wish I could get a buddy like you," quipped another Instagrammer.

Others showered the model with effusive praise.   

"There's [sic] not enough adjectives to express all your beauty and gorgeousness, awesome," gushed a third follower.

"You are the sunshine in my day and the moonlight of my night," a fourth devotee waxed lyrical about her beauty. 

Abby showcased more of her lingerie in a post shared on Sunday. She rocked a three-piece set from Lounge Underwear, which featured elegant pink embroidery over a white backdrop. She got down on her hands and knees and placed the camera on the floor, giving fans a peek at the cleavage-baring neckline.

 

