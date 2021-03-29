Abby Dowse took to Instagram Monday morning to give her over 3 million followers a massive thrill. The Australian model slipped into a sexy lingerie set from Fashion Nova, posing for a sultry bedroom snap that earned her more than 15,200 likes in the first two hours of posting.
The 31-year-old took the opportunity to introduce her audience to her "nap buddy," a fuzzy teddy bear that has been featured on her page before. While many of her admirers commented on the adorable revelation, countless others seemed too mesmerized by her beauty to notice the plushie and directed their remarks to Abby alone.