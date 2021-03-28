Ted Cruz Urges President Biden To Allow Media Into DHS Facilities: 'You Want To Hide What Is Going On'

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas urged on Sunday President Joe Biden to allow members of the media into Department of Homeland Security (DHS) facilities at the southern border.

In a letter addressed directly to the president, Cruz detailed what he saw in detention facilities when he visited them earlier this week and blamed Biden for what he claims is an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.

Per Fox News, Cruz told Biden that he personally saw the "heartbreaking tragedy" at the U.S.-Mexico border, but most Americans can't see it because the press is not allowed access.

