Iggy Azalea 'Underrated' In Floral Bikini With Rear View

Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Iggy Azalea has been deemed "underrated" in a rear-view floral bikini while on a balcony. The 30-year-old rapper and new mom has been making headlines with her self-proclaimed "baby waist" since welcoming son Onyx in April 2020, with this weekend seeing an old photo of the Aussie go viral on popular Instagram account The Shade Room. Iggy, who was promoting clothing line Fashion Nova in the skimpy snap, was all mean gaze and curves in the outdoor shot, with users barely seeming to come up with a bad word between them.

OG Curves

Scroll for the photo. Iggy, who has dropped 20 pounds since welcoming her first child almost a year ago, had been snapped turning around at just the right moment from a luxurious-looking outdoor deck as she flaunted one heck of a backside.

The photo, bringing a retro and unusual bikini with long sleeves, hanging bows, and the Grammy nominee wearing a matching hair tie for her high ponytail, came with the "Fancy" hit-maker flaunting it in the green and pink-print bikini, and it was hoops - but no shades 

See The Photo!

Throwing out a bad girl vibe and glossy pink lips, Iggy posed with her famous rear on show, with a caption reminding fans that Iggy is a Fashion Nova partner. "Iggy slayed this @FashionNova bikini! #FashionNovaPartner," The Shade Room wrote.

Fans don't care when the photo dates back to. "As she should!" the top reply reads, with another writing: "DAMN IGGY!"

"Still can't believe Carti gave that up," a popular comment read, clearly referring to the late 2020 split as Iggy ditched her 24-year-old baby daddy.

Scroll For Her Baby!

Iggy Azalea in floral bikini
IggyAzalea/Instagram

Gaining over 180 likes was a reply reading: "She's underrated." Clearly, fans were in agreement. The photo also comes as Iggy preps for a major music comeback since the 2020 release of "Dance Like Nobody's Watching," with April 4 bringing the blonde's new "Sip It" track featuring Tyga. Iggy has been promoting the beats on her Instagram, where 14.4 million are subscribed.

Azalea is also proving active on Twitter, where she just joked about bouncing "back" after giving birth. See more photos after the baby.

Excited For Future

Also shared ahead of the weekend, was a pumped mood as Iggy looks forward to the future. The rapper took to Twitter, writing:

"I’m excited about my future. Period. And money and all those things aside (hi, Twitter I know y’all gonna say that) I really feel a great pathway to happiness is just finding something to look forward to daily. It could be something big or small. For me, it works! (sic)"

Iggy's new track brings major gas station action, plus some fluorescent vibes.

