Corey Lewandowski Shares Details About Donald Trump's Upcoming Social Media Platform

Virtually all major social media companies banned former President Donald Trump from their platforms earlier this year, accusing him of inciting a violent insurrection against the U.S. government.

Since being booted off social media, the former commander-in-chief has relied on releasing statements via email and through his advisers, but he will soon launch his own platform.

According to Corey Lewandowski, who briefly managed Trump's 2016 campaign, the platform will not resemble popular social networking sites and it won't rely on Amazon servers.