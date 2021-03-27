Draya Michele Walks Streets Braless With Sheer 'Bonus'

All hips and legs as she also wore strappy tan heels and holding a matching Louis Vuitton bag, the mom of two went mean in retro tinted shades and with giant dreads, offering four shots in total and mentioning the gallery situation in her caption.

"It didn’t need 4 slides but consider it a bonus or whatever," she wrote.

"Glowing," a fan quickly replied, with Draya also finding the fire emoji to be the most-used. The 8 Other Reasons collaborator also snagged herself over 30,000 likes in just 12 minutes. See her bikini body after the photos.