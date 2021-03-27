Draya Michele Walks Streets Braless With Sheer 'Bonus'

Draya Michele is offering a "bonus" in a completely see-through top and without a bra. The 36-year-old reality star and Mint Swim founder was confidence galore over the weekend, posting for her 8.2 million Instagram followers and in a look that came complete with the former "Basketball Wives LA" face's signature sense of humor. Draya, who made 2020 headlines for getting dropped by Rihanna's Savage x Fenty line after joking about rapper Megan Thee Stallion's shooting, was proving she's still got it. Check it out below.