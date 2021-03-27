Draya Michele Walks Streets Braless With Sheer 'Bonus'

Trending Stories
Draya Michele close up
DrayaMichele/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Draya Michele is offering a "bonus" in a completely see-through top and without a bra. The 36-year-old reality star and Mint Swim founder was confidence galore over the weekend, posting for her 8.2 million Instagram followers and in a look that came complete with the former "Basketball Wives LA" face's signature sense of humor. Draya, who made 2020 headlines for getting dropped by Rihanna's Savage x Fenty line after joking about rapper Megan Thee Stallion's shooting, was proving she's still got it. Check it out below. 

A Little 'Bonus'

Scroll for the photos. They come as Draya makes headlines for being spotted out and about while shooting 10-part upcoming docu-series "Doses of Draya." Offering fans a giant dose of cleavage, the swimwear designer today updated strutting her stuff on streets and seen on an outdoor path and amid plants.

Draya, who stayed classy, flaunted her killer figure in a skimpy, sheer, and caramel-colored patterned top, going boldly braless, and pairing it with a dangerously-slit and flap-effect miniskirt in pale khaki.

See The Photos!

All hips and legs as she also wore strappy tan heels and holding a matching Louis Vuitton bag, the mom of two went mean in retro tinted shades and with giant dreads, offering four shots in total and mentioning the gallery situation in her caption.

"It didn’t need 4 slides but consider it a bonus or whatever," she wrote.

"Glowing," a fan quickly replied, with Draya also finding the fire emoji to be the most-used. The 8 Other Reasons collaborator also snagged herself over 30,000 likes in just 12 minutes. See her bikini body after the photos.

Scroll For Her Dripping-Wet Bikini!

Draya, who does appear to have lost her lucrative gig promoting 32-year-old Rihanna's best-selling lingerie line, has not, however, lost her Fashion Nova partner status, with stories just this weekend seeing Draya influence for the affordable clothing giant.

Draya, who released an Oh Polly collab in 2020 is also set for a big career jump, climbing up from "Basketball Wives LA" and landing herself her own "Doses of Draya" docu-series. Last year, Draya revealed she was proud to be partnering up with a black-owned business - in this case, streaming platform Zeus. 

Lands Own Show

Speaking in late 2020, Draya said: “I’ve been on a pretty incredible journey over the past decade, and I’m grateful to my fans who have been with me through the ups and downs"

 “As a woman of color, I couldn’t be more excited to be working with Zeus, a Black-owned streaming service, to share my story, and to let people into my daily life in a way I never really have before.”

Draya also serves as executive producer on her upcoming series.

