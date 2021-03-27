Trending Stories
Larsa Pippen Highlights Apple Bottom For Stringy Bikini Swim

Larsa Pippen close up
LarsaPippen/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Larsa Pippen is flaunting her famous apple bottom in a stringy bikini for a "Saturday swim." The 46-year-old reality star and ex to NBA icon Scottie Pippen was big-time on the weekend fun for her 2 million Instagram followers this weekend, sharing ocean-set jumping with gal pals and doing it in one very tiny two-piece. Larsa, who fronted media outlets last year for embarking on a relationship with married NBA player Malik Beasley, kept the drama out it, and she very much showed off that she's a sun lover and fun lover. 

Not Quite To Plan

Scroll for the video, one seeing the former "Real Housewives of Miami" star admit to a slight injury - she "messed up" her calf again. It showed her with a crowd of girlfriends and from a wooden deck, with all the ladies prepping to jump into the ocean.

Larsa, flaunting her killer figure in a tiny silver and glittery bikini with string ties, was seen holding hands with her crowd before a giant group jump, one that left everyone soaking wet, and, it would seem, with Larsa compromised. "Saturday swim," she wrote, adding: "Oh and I messed up my calf again."

See The Video!

Fans, who sometimes don't notice the captions from Larsa's busty shots, were quick to comment. "But hope you are ok because the end didn't look too good," one user replied. Others, meanwhile, seemed to have their gaze focused elsewhere - "Larsa cakes," a fan replied. The peach emoji that Instagram has considered removing precisely because it winds up sexually-charged was also used by more than one follower.

The video also comes as Pippen is presumed single following her fling with 24-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves player Beasley. 

Scroll For More Photos!

Larsa, first photographed holding hands with Malik in a Miami mall last year, quickly wound up front-page news after the NBA player's wife Montana Yao filed for divorce. Larsa maintained that Malik and his wife were already separated when it all kicked off, telling "Hollywood Unlocked" podcast:

"We had spoken about it. It wasn’t a secret. I know a lot of people that are married and exiting," adding: "I’ve played that part. So for me, if you’re not being shady and you’re telling me all your stuff, I’m going to believe you." Scroll for more photos!

Fling Over?

"A lot of people are not happy in their situations and they don’t want to jump ship until they see someone they like," Pippen continued, then mentioning the four kids she shares with former Chicago Bulls player ex Scottie:

"You don’t want to just shake your kids up because you might never meet someone that you actually like."

Larsa and Malik have since unfollowed one another, with Larsa spotted with another man. She has not commented on the possible split. "She so bad," a fan added, replying to the video.

