Larsa Pippen Highlights Apple Bottom For Stringy Bikini Swim

Scroll for the video, one seeing the former "Real Housewives of Miami" star admit to a slight injury - she "messed up" her calf again. It showed her with a crowd of girlfriends and from a wooden deck, with all the ladies prepping to jump into the ocean.

Larsa, flaunting her killer figure in a tiny silver and glittery bikini with string ties, was seen holding hands with her crowd before a giant group jump, one that left everyone soaking wet, and, it would seem, with Larsa compromised. "Saturday swim," she wrote, adding: "Oh and I messed up my calf again."