Larsa Pippen Highlights Apple Bottom For Stringy Bikini Swim

Larsa Pippen is flaunting her famous apple bottom in a stringy bikini for a "Saturday swim." The 46-year-old reality star and ex to NBA icon Scottie Pippen was big-time on the weekend fun for her 2 million Instagram followers this weekend, sharing ocean-set jumping with gal pals and doing it in one very tiny two-piece. Larsa, who fronted media outlets last year for embarking on a relationship with married NBA player Malik Beasley, kept the drama out it, and she very much showed off that she's a sun lover and fun lover.