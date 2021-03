Hannah Ann Sluss brought some Disney magic to Instagram when she showed off a summer look fit for a princess. The Bachelor star paired a bikini with a cover-up studded with pearls, and the stunning ensemble had her 1.3 million followers guessing whether she was trying to transport them to a whole new world or under the sea.

Hannah, 24, has been living it up in Miami as of late, and she revealed that the IG pics that she shared were taken at the city's Baia Beach Club.