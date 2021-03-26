Lori Harvey Shows Off Naked Wardrobe In Kitchen Undies

Lori Harvey is stripping down to show off her Naked Wardrobe and hanging around her luxurious kitchen in the process. The 24-year-old model and girlfriend to "Black Panther" actor Michael B. Jordan has stepped up her designer game, with the Pretty Little Thing face now boasting her own collab with clothing label Naked Wardrobe. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Lori uploaded two shots to showcase the pared-down athleisurewear, also entering undies territory with a sporty bralette. Check out the action below.