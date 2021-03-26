Lori Harvey Shows Off Naked Wardrobe In Kitchen Undies

Scroll for the photos. They come as every celebrity around collaborates with big brands - Lori's close friend and former BFF to Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods last year released her Pretty Little Thing collaboration.

Stunning her 3.4 million followers, Lori posed all curves and rock-hard abs, snapped with a cameraman visible and in a sleek, muted accent kitchen. Lori, flaunting her tiny waist in off-white sweatpants, then went skimpy up top, rocking a skin-tight, high-neck ivory crop top and posing with hands in her pockets.