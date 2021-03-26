Trending Stories
Celebrities

Christina Aguilera Untied With Hump Day Curves

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco's Sister Unbuttoned In Open Shower Shirt

Celebrities

Eminem's Daughter Unbuttoned For Stunning Springtime Cheer

Instagram Models

Sommer Ray Enjoys Beach Workout With Buttocks Bare

Celebrities

Ayesha Curry Scores Butt Grab In Birthday Bikini

Instagram Models

Demi Rose Shirtless In Heart Pasties From Vegas Desert

Lori Harvey Shows Off Naked Wardrobe In Kitchen Undies

Lori Harvey close up
LoriHarvey/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Lori Harvey is stripping down to show off her Naked Wardrobe and hanging around her luxurious kitchen in the process. The 24-year-old model and girlfriend to "Black Panther" actor Michael B. Jordan has stepped up her designer game, with the Pretty Little Thing face now boasting her own collab with clothing label Naked Wardrobe. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Lori uploaded two shots to showcase the pared-down athleisurewear, also entering undies territory with a sporty bralette. Check out the action below.

Naked Wardrobe Girl

Scroll for the photos. They come as every celebrity around collaborates with big brands - Lori's close friend and former BFF to Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods last year released her Pretty Little Thing collaboration.

Stunning her 3.4 million followers, Lori posed all curves and rock-hard abs, snapped with a cameraman visible and in a sleek, muted accent kitchen. Lori, flaunting her tiny waist in off-white sweatpants, then went skimpy up top, rocking a skin-tight, high-neck ivory crop top and posing with hands in her pockets.

See The Photos Below!

Lori Harvey hat selfie
LoriHarvey/Instagram

Striking one heck of a model pose and with her bombshell hair worn down, Lori drove her fans to swipe right - here, the stepdaughter to TV personality Steve Harvey had switched out her crop top for a bikini-style look with a one-shoulder finish, also wearing square-toed white sandals.

The post, now sitting at over 400,000 likes, came captioned: "Bts shooting for the LH x @nakedwardrobe collection..link in my bio to shop all these cute crop tops for this summer ✨."

Complaints Over 'Basic' Clothing

The comments section for this post isn't proving easy-going. Fans are complaining that Lori's super pared-down and Kardashian-style collection is a little too unfussy.

"They’re cute but they’re basic 🤷🏾‍♀️ looking forward to a RTW line from you soon👀," a user wrote, kicking off what turned out to be a bit of a storm. "It's supposed to be basic, thats the naked wardrobe look," an angry account replied, with a further user writing: 

"It’s never the clothing sweetheart it’s the person behind it... maybe it’s basic to u because u need more to not look basic 😢🤦🏽‍♀️."

See her killer bikini body below!

Stuns Fans Amid New Romance

Lori, who made 2020 headlines for splitting from rapper Future, is now all loved up with People's "Sexiest Man Alive," a.k.a. 34-year-old Michael B. Jordan. 

The two went public earlier this year, with Lori reported to be taking the relationship quite seriously. Lori began dating 37-year-old Future in January 2020 as he flew her out to Jamaica by private jet. The romance fizzled out last summer amid the multi baby daddy's ongoing baby mama dramas. 

Future has at least six different baby mamas.

Latest Headlines

Jen Psaki Spars With Fox News' Peter Doocy 

March 27, 2021

Mitt Romney Receives 'Profile In Courage' Award 

March 27, 2021

Kelly Ripa Dripping-Wet For Bikini Kiss With Husband

March 26, 2021

Demi Rose Wears Only A Head Towel For Cocktail Hour

March 26, 2021

Salma Hayek Welcomes Spring In Tight Floral Pants

March 26, 2021

Republican Lawmakers Are Divided On Joe Biden's Mental Fitness, Report Says

March 26, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.