Sara Underwood Shares A Breathtaking Snap In Advance Of 36th Birthday

Ava Bennet

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood tantalized her 8.8 million Instagram followers with her most recent share.

In the image, Sara stood on a rock overlooking a gorgeous view of canyons and rock formations taken while the sun was setting. The sky was illuminated with a gorgeous glow, and Sara looked serene and stunning in the image.

The absolutely breathtaking snap was captured by photographer Steve Bitanga, who Sara made sure to give credit to in the caption by tagging his own Instagram page.

Breathtaking Views

For the occasion, Sara wore a sequin-covered dress that left little to the imagination. The piece was sleeveless, leaving her slender arms and shoulders exposed. 

The material draped over her ample assets, clinging to every inch of her curves. The loose sides showcased a scandalous amount of side boob and underboob as one of her curves appeared moments from falling out the side of the garment.

The side was cut to about halfway down her ribs, leaving plenty of skin on display in the daring dress.

Bombshell Curves

The gown was nearly a maxi length, with the hem brushing her ankles, and it featured a scandalously high slit on one side that nearly left her entire leg exposed. 

Despite her glam gown, Sara was barefoot, and had one foot planted on the surface of the rock beneath her while the other was bent. The angle of her leg accentuated her muscular thighs and shapely calves.

One of her hands lingered in the air while the other hovered near her peachy posterior as she soaked in her surroundings.

This Is 36

Sara's blond locks had been pulled up in a high bun atop her head that looked effortless rather than particularly sleek. A few strands remained loose, framing her flawless features.

She had her eyes closed and a peaceful expression crossed over her stunning features.

Sara paired the gorgeous image with a long caption reflecting on a few things that had happened in the world over the course of the past year. She also revealed that she was celebrating her 36th birthday.

Sinfully Sexy

Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post received 747 comments in 20 hours, with many of her fans sharing their appreciation for her inner beauty as well as her outwardly gorgeous appearance.

"Thank you for being a strong, positive, inclusive Feminist," one fan wrote.

"Best playmate ever. Real heart and soul," another commented.

Sara loves to thrill her fans with glimpses into her life in the scenic woods of the Pacific Northwest, where she lives in a cabin with partner Jacob Witzling. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she wore retro-inspired bottoms and a scandalously skimpy crop top while posing on the porch area of her cabin.

