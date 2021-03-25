Hannah Palmer Is A Glowing Goddess At The Beach In Latest Instagram Share

Blond bombshell Hannah Palmer thrilled her 1.8 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a gorgeous duo of snaps taken at the beach.

She tagged a video production company in the first slide, giving the brand credit for capturing the breathtaking images.

Hannah posed on a sandy beach that was completely empty and seemed like an oasis. The sand beneath her was illuminated by the sun, and lush greenery was visible in the background, although her surroundings were blurred so that the focus remained on Hannah.