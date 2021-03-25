Planet Earth is in for a close encounter with a rather imposing asteroid later today. According to NASA, the building-sized space rock will make a swift approach to our planet at noon, hurtling past us at an incredible speed of nearly 40,000 mph.

Known as 2021 EV3, the object poses no threat to Earth and will perilously pass within 4.48 million miles from the planet's surface. An animation of the asteroid's orbit and its encounter with Earth has been posted on the Small-Body Database Browser at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) ahead of the flyby, showing the rock will harmlessly buzz Earth and then exit the inner solar system.