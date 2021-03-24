Bernie Sanders Suggests Donald Trump Shouldn't Have Been Banned From Social Media

In an interview published on Thursday, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders suggested that former President Donald Trump should not have been banned from social media.

Per CNN, speaking on the New York Times podcast The Ezra Klein Show, the former White House hopeful argued that Silicon Valley giants banning Trump set a dangerous precedent.

Trump was permanently banned from virtually all major social networks earlier this year, with tech giants accusing him of using their platforms to incite violence and encourage his supporters to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.