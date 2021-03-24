NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Way Blockbuster Would Involve Kyle Lowry, Kemba Walker & Myles Turner

As the 2021 trade deadline draws closer, several interesting trade ideas have started to surface. These include a hypothetical three-team blockbuster deal involving Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors, Kemba Walker of the Boston Celtics, and Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers.

In the proposed trade scenario by Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, the Celtics would get Lowry and Aron Baynes, the Raptors would receive Turner, Jeremy Lamb, Aaron Holiday, and a 2021 second-round pick, while the Pacers would acquire Walker, Terence Davis, Romeo Langford and a 2021 first-round pick.