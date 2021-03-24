Iggy Azalea All Apple Bottom In Painted-On Pants

Scroll for the photos. They come as Iggy makes headlines for showing off her sensational post-baby body - April 2020 marked the arrival of the blonde's son Onyx, with the end of last year seeing Iggy split from baby daddy Playboi Carti.

Keeping her personal dramas out of it, the Grammy nominee today posted red hot shots of herself and Eden posing amid walls and in a graffiti and fluorescent-effect finish setting. Iggy had gone tighter than ever, and it was ponytails galore as well as curves.