Iggy Azalea All Apple Bottom In Painted-On Pants

Iggy Azalea close up
IggyAzalea/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Iggy Azalea is backing it up, all cheek and going graphic in skin-tight, painted-on pants. The 30-year-old rapper and new mom, fresh from announcing a music return with upcoming "Sip It" single, updated her Instagram on Tuesday with one heck of a booty flaunt, showing off her famous apple bottom and offering a double dose of curves. Iggy, followed by 14.4 million, was making it a twinning affair as she posed with Eden The Doll, with the post snagging the "Fancy" hit-maker over 400,000 likes in five hours.

Not Her First Body Flaunt

Scroll for the photos. They come as Iggy makes headlines for showing off her sensational post-baby body - April 2020 marked the arrival of the blonde's son Onyx, with the end of last year seeing Iggy split from baby daddy Playboi Carti.

Keeping her personal dramas out of it, the Grammy nominee today posted red hot shots of herself and Eden posing amid walls and in a graffiti and fluorescent-effect finish setting. Iggy had gone tighter than ever, and it was ponytails galore as well as curves.

See The Photos!

Seeming to wear a thong underneath her pants, Iggy posed with colored light pouring all over her, with Eden seen next to her in a neon string bikini. A quick swipe to the right showed a similar setting, with the two-some posing closer up.

"Eden the moment...Oops I meant doll. Love you 4L," the Aussie captioned her shots. The photos come as Iggy makes headlines for her upcoming "Sip It" track featuring rapper Tyga, with the music video and single set for release on April 4.

Cryptic Tweets

Iggy, who made Christmas headlines for trashing her baby daddy on Twitter and alleging that Carti abandoned his son over the holidays, is fresh from a new tweet.

"I feel like some people misunderstand what the phrase “time heals all” means. It means, as time moves on you do too and you find new happiness. It doesn’t mean someone who did you filthy can pop back up down the line and suddenly I like you or forgive you. That’s not it," she wrote today. 

See her killer bikini body below!

Dropping 20 Pounds

November 2020 marked Iggy revealing that she's been dropping mad weight since giving birth. Despite bedtime TikToks showing pizza snack sessions, Iggy doesn't seem to have the calories sticking to her waistline.

"Any other moms who can’t stop dropping weight after having a baby? (Not a brag, genuinely wanna hear if you had this happen)," she wrote, adding:

"I don’t try/want to lose weight but it’s literally just shedding off me, is it hormonal? Should I be concerned? 20lbs lighter than pre baby and counting."

