Trending Stories
Celebrities

Salma Hayek Opens Wide For Autograph Bra Flash

Instagram Models

Demi Rose Forgets Underwear On Sheer Pants Dog Walk

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Highlights Thigh Gap In Late-Night Leather

Celebrities

Madison Pettis Shows Off Tight Buns In Colorful Lingerie

Celebrities

Ryan Seacrest Swimming In Pasta After Kelly Ripa Replacement

Live With Kelly And Ryan

Kelly Ripa's Leggy Replacement Wanted For Permanent Spot

Eminem's Daughter Unbuttoned For Stunning Springtime Cheer

Hailie Jade smiles close up
HailieJade/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Eminem's 25-year-old daughter Hailie Jade is all unbuttoned in her bedroom to welcome spring. The influencer and daughter to 48-year-old "Rap God" Eminem was all smiles and pretty in pink from her bedroom on Tuesday, posting for her 2.1 million Instagram followers and with a new fashion haul. Hailie, who recently made headlines for a hilarious TikTok sign-up, was showing off her good looks, her fashion sense, and her flawless makeup, with fans loving it. See "The Real Slim Shady" face's mini-me below.

Welcoming Spring

Scroll for the photo. It comes as Hailie gets Instagram talking with her return to the platform - showing she's inherited dad Em's sense of humor last year, the star returned to the platform after months of silence, merely using "2020" as her "explanation" for her absence.

The photo came as a selfie. It showed Hailie in her tidy, wood-floored room, all mirror action and in tight light and belted jeans, with a likewise clingy white top worn unbuttoned at the top.

See The Photo!

The good looker, all red-stained lips and wearing a pink hair slide and hoop earrings, kept it good vibes as she showed off curvy hips and a trim waistline, with a caption going easy-going - ish.

"Not me in my fuzzy pink headband taking a mirror selfie again ⁣
⁣⚠️ mini spring fashion haul on my stories right now ⚠️ ⁣," Hailie wrote, adding:

"Sharing this outfit there & links to some other things that I picked up for spring 🌸⁣." See her killer bikini body after the selfie!

Scroll For Her Killer Bikini Body!

Hailie hasn't opened up much about her activies during COVID, but she has been mentioning the global pandemic. In fact, her January post brought in an admission that she still hadn't taken down her Christmas tree. Posting with it still visible, Hailie wished for better days ahead, writing:

"Throwback to the beginning of last week when I thought the worst thing that was gonna happen was taking down this pretty tree 😅 2021, please be better than you were for the first week."

See her bikini body below!

 

Turning 25

Hailie in a bikini
HailieJade/Instagram

Hailie made headlines over Christmas for turning 25 on the 25th of December. A stunning strapless dress snap brought balloons spelling out the star's age, with Hailie taking to her caption to gush: "Even though this isn’t the “golden” birthday i originally would’ve planned, i know i will still make 25 my year regardless. I feel so blessed & lucky to be here and at this place in my life."

Comments on Hailie's Instagram invariably mention dad Eminem, with today doing just that as a fan replied: "Mockingbird."

Latest Headlines

Britney Spears Tugs Up Sheer Shirt With Pantyhose Confidence

March 23, 2021

Kelly Ripa's Leggy Replacement Wanted For Permanent Spot

March 23, 2021

Alexa Collins Serves Up Bombshell Vibes In A Chic Black Swimsuit

March 23, 2021

Salma Hayek Flaunts Flawless Legs With Sprained Ankle

March 23, 2021

Katelyn Runck Sizzles In A Unique White Dress With Cut-Out Detail

March 23, 2021

Barack Obama Slams 'Cowardly Politicians' In Wake Of Boulder Shooting

March 23, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.