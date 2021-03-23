Eminem's Daughter Unbuttoned For Stunning Springtime Cheer

Eminem's 25-year-old daughter Hailie Jade is all unbuttoned in her bedroom to welcome spring. The influencer and daughter to 48-year-old "Rap God" Eminem was all smiles and pretty in pink from her bedroom on Tuesday, posting for her 2.1 million Instagram followers and with a new fashion haul. Hailie, who recently made headlines for a hilarious TikTok sign-up, was showing off her good looks, her fashion sense, and her flawless makeup, with fans loving it. See "The Real Slim Shady" face's mini-me below.