NBA Rumors: Victor Oladipo Could Be Traded To Nuggets For Gary Harris & 2021 First-Round Pick, Per 'Sir Charles In Charge'

Though it would also cost them a future first-round selection, swapping Harris for Oladipo would make a lot of sense for the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray may have blossomed into All-Star caliber players but as of now, the Nuggets obviously need more star power on their roster in order to have a legitimate chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and bringing home the Larry O'Brien Trophy this year.

The successful acquisition of Oladipo may not be enough to make the Nuggets the No. 1 favorite to win the 2021 NBA championship title, but it could give them a realistic chance of beating powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Utah Jazz in a best-of-seven series.