NBA Rumors: Victor Oladipo Could Be Traded To Nuggets For Gary Harris & 2021 First-Round Pick, Per 'Sir Charles In Charge'

Houston Rockets shooting guard Victor Oladipo is one of the highly-coveted veteran players on the trade market. The Rockets may still view Oladipo as part of their long-term future, but the veteran shooting guard doesn't seem to be interested in staying in Space City. If they wouldn't get an assurance that he intends to stick with the team beyond the 2020-21 NBA season, it would be best for the Rockets to trade him before the 2021 trade deadline than lose him in the 2021 free agency without getting anything in return.