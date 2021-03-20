Angela Simmons All Cake With Apple Bottom Stretch

Angela Simmons is "all about the cake" while stretching and showing off her famous apple bottom on Instagram. The 33-year-old reality star and Simmons Beauty founder today flexed both her physical muscles and her entrepreneur ones, posting a weekend workout and announcing that her Built Not Bought wellness brand is dropping leggings soon. Angela, followed by 6.9 million, was all curves and strength in her yoga mat snap, and it was booty gains for the "Growing Up Hip-Hop" star. Check it out below.