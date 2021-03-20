Angela Simmons All Cake With Apple Bottom Stretch

Scroll for the photo. Built Not Bought, a hashtag Angela employed for her 2019-founded Purpose App, is now turning even more lucrative with a health brand centering entirely around the phrase - Angela is known for her grueling morning boxing sessions and now dating boxer Daniel Jacobs.

Looking gorgeous and in simple all-black, Angela updated her Instagram on Saturday while stretched out on a floor mat and wearing the tightest of black spandex leggings paired with a slightly looser dark tee.