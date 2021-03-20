Trending Stories
Celebrities

Gymnast Aly Raisman All Balls In Swimsuit Surprise

Instagram Models

Hannah Palmer Rocks A Cable-Knit Set, Tells Fans To 'Come Cuddle'

Celebrities

Jessica Simpson Lookin' Like A Snack With Cowgirl Hip Swing

Instagram Models

Paula Manzanal Stuns In Lace-Up Swimsuit For Gorgeous Tropical Shoot

Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley's Thigh Gap Unstoppable In Tight Weekend Jeans

Music

Dua Lipa Flashes Undies In Kitty Mini Dress

Angela Simmons All Cake With Apple Bottom Stretch

Angela Simmons close up
AngelaSimmons/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Angela Simmons is "all about the cake" while stretching and showing off her famous apple bottom on Instagram. The 33-year-old reality star and Simmons Beauty founder today flexed both her physical muscles and her entrepreneur ones, posting a weekend workout and announcing that her Built Not Bought wellness brand is dropping leggings soon. Angela, followed by 6.9 million, was all curves and strength in her yoga mat snap, and it was booty gains for the "Growing Up Hip-Hop" star. Check it out below.

Built Not Bought

Angela Simmons on balcony in minidress
AngelaSimmons/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Built Not Bought, a hashtag Angela employed for her 2019-founded Purpose App, is now turning even more lucrative with a health brand centering entirely around the phrase - Angela is known for her grueling morning boxing sessions and now dating boxer Daniel Jacobs.

Looking gorgeous and in simple all-black, Angela updated her Instagram on Saturday while stretched out on a floor mat and wearing the tightest of black spandex leggings paired with a slightly looser dark tee.

Keep Scrolling For The Photo!

Angela Simmons in street pose
AngelaSimmons/Instagram

Shooting the camera a direct gaze and with her hair in a top-knot bun, the mom to 2016-born Sutton highlighted the booty big-time, writing: "Laser focused," adding that @bnb.byangela would be launching the "legging line dropping soon. It's all about the cake!"

Promotional content for BNB is also gaining traffic on the brand's Instagram, where workout shots of the DHair Boutique partner have been showing off deep lunges, and they're coming with captions built for engagement. See the bikini shower after the shot!

See Her Bikini Shower!

Angela Simmons yoga mat shot
AngelaSimmons/Instagram

Posting earlier this year to gear fans up, Angela posed in white shorts mid-workout, telling her brand's followers: "The comfort zone is a beautiful place, but nothing grows there. 🌾🌾This year I made a promise to myself to work on myself for myself."

"I won’t except [sic] anything less So myself. Who’s with me?" Angela added. The brand launch comes less than a year after Angela debuted her May 2020-dropped Simmons Beauty brand. The Fashion Nova partner clearly has a lot of fingers in a lot of pies. Scroll for her stunning bikini shower below.

Stuns Fans With Natural Curves

Angela Simmons bikini shower
AngelaSimmons/Instagram

Angela made headlines last year for stripping down to a mismatched bikini to address body-image overall. The raw photo, seeing Angela kneeling, came with a likewise raw caption as Angela wrote:

“She’s not perfect , her weight fluctuates, she has her days when she’s not sure … she doesn’t have a 6 pack,” adding: “Throughout this all she’s learned to love herself unconditionally… because if she didn’t who would ? She is me . And I am her.”

Unsurprisingly, fans are loving it.

Latest Headlines

Sara Underwood Is A 'Frolicking Fairy' With Her Curves On Display

March 20, 2021

NFL Rumors: Bears Reportedly 'Have Not Abandoned Hopes' Of Landing Russell Wilson Via Trade

March 20, 2021

Savannah Chrisley's Thigh Gap Unstoppable In Tight Weekend Jeans

March 20, 2021

Tarsha Whitmore Rocks A Scandalously Sexy Bandeau Top On Shopping Expedition

March 20, 2021

NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Be Top Landing Spot For Al Horford, Per 'Bleacher Report'

March 20, 2021

Arianny Celeste Looks Like A Goddess In A Deep Red Bodysuit

March 20, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.