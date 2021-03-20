Perrie Edwards Flaunts Toned Thighs In 'Lockdown 3' Swimsuit Pic

Perrie Edwards looked ready to spend an afternoon sunbathing at the beach in a photo that she posted to her Instagram page. The swimsuit pic was part of a random selection of images and videos that the 27-year-old Little Mix singer gifted to her 11.4 million followers this week. She noted that "Lockdown 3" in England has severely limited the amount of content she could create, so she simply threw together some "random s**t" for her fans to enjoy. Her adorable pet pooches and her beau made cameos in the social media dump.