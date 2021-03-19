Trending Stories
Chanel West Coast All Curves In Jessica Rabbit Corset

Chanel West Coast outdoors and close up
ChanelWestCoast/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Chanel West Coast is hanging around in a tight cupped corset under blue skies with an announcement. The 32-year-old rapper and "Ridiculousness" star, not done with appearing on MTV and dropping new music, is today ear-marking her celebrity status with a feature on tonight's "Hip Hop Nation," with an Instagram post bringing West Coast in a Jessica Rabbit-feel corset to promote the whole thing. Chanel, followed by 3.5 million, dropped her update just hours before her feature airs. Check it out below.

Rolling Loud

Chanel West Coast in swimsuit on yacht
ChanelWestCoast/Instagram

Scroll for the photo, one coming as a 2020 throwback, also seeing Chanel back in her favorite corset look - the rapper wore a sheer one to front her 19-track "America's Sweetheart" album, released in October of last year.

The hot shot showed West Coast all bombshell-like and spread-legged, posing on a stone balustrade and under clear skies as she shot the lens down from above. Wearing the tightest of black cupped corsets and elbow-length pink gloves, Chanel went retro with curled brown hair, also parting her lips.

See The Photo!

Chanel West Coast in bikini and shorts
ChanelWestCoast/Instagram

The mean-vibed snapshot, super-imposed with text, announced the LOL Cartel founder's appearance tonight Friday. "Rolling Loud Radio" was up top in white, with text reading: "SPECIAL GUEST CHANEL WEST COAST." A caption, meanwhile, alerted fans to the deets, reading: 

"Tune into @hiphopnation on @siriusxm tonight 8 pm PST/11 pm ET to check out my interview with @djfivevenoms #RollingLoudRadio"

The post marks one of the few this year not seeing Chanel shout out her popular "America's Sweetheart" album, with the rapper even going "EAZY" during her Miami sunbathing recently as she name-dropped her new beats.

Check Out Her Corset Below!

Chanel West Coast in bikini and wings
ChanelWestCoast/Instagram

Chanel, whose album came about four years late, has been opening up on the record, one that was independently released despite the rapper having been signed to Lil Wayne's Young Money Entertainment label in 2012.

“I think in the past with my mixed tapes, I had a very rushing energy and it was always like, I need to, I need to hurry up and get this out," Chanel told The Source this year. "I was always stressing over the wrong things." See her Miami bikini body after the corset!

All Bikini In Miami

Chanel West Coast outdoors in bikini
ChanelWestCoast/Instagram

Chanel's March has been busy, travel-wise. The rapper ditched L.A. earlier this month for her first proper vacation in over a year, choosing to hit up Miami Beach with her besties and show off the bikinis she wore. West Coast did, however, make headlines for suffering sunburn, but it was "Miami Glow" as Chanel showed off her glowing skin for her Instagram followers.

Chanel has also just made headlines for going unzipped for sheer undies "Ridiculousness" as she prepped for another episode.

