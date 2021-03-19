Chanel West Coast All Curves In Jessica Rabbit Corset

Chanel West Coast is hanging around in a tight cupped corset under blue skies with an announcement. The 32-year-old rapper and "Ridiculousness" star, not done with appearing on MTV and dropping new music, is today ear-marking her celebrity status with a feature on tonight's "Hip Hop Nation," with an Instagram post bringing West Coast in a Jessica Rabbit-feel corset to promote the whole thing. Chanel, followed by 3.5 million, dropped her update just hours before her feature airs. Check it out below.