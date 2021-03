Buxom blond Lindsey Pelas stunned her 8.6 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling duo of selfies in which she flaunted her curves.

The photos were taken in a space decorated with a neutral color scheme, and a few decor elements were visible in the background, although the focal point of the snaps remained Lindsey's tantalizing curves.

She rocked a lingerie set with a black-and-blue color scheme that looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin and with her long blond locks.