NBA Rumors: LA Clippers 'Exploring Trade Routes' To Acquire Lonzo Ball From Pelicans

It's not surprising that the Clippers are expressing interest in landing Ball before the 2021 trade deadline. The successful acquisition of a pass-first floor general like Ball would immediately address the major issue in their backcourt. Having Ball on their team would help the Clippers ease the burden on Kawhi Leonard and Paul George's shoulders in terms of playmaking.

He would also give them a reliable scoring option, floor-spacer, and multi-positional defender. This season, the 23-year-old point guard is averaging 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.