NBA Rumors: LA Clippers 'Exploring Trade Routes' To Acquire Lonzo Ball From Pelicans

Lonzo Ball surverying the court
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Since the 2020 offseason, rumors have been circulating that the Los Angeles Clippers are searching for a starting-caliber point guard on the trade market. Though they currently have Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley, and Reggie Jackson on their roster, none of those veterans could be considered as a traditional floor general. In the past months, the Clippers have already been linked to several point guards who are rumored to be available on the trading block. These include Lonzo Ball of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Clippers Interested In Acquiring Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball preparing to attack the opposing team's defense
Gettyimages | Chris Graythen

In a recent Twitter post, Marc Stein of the New York Times revealed that the Clippers are "exploring trade routes" to acquire Ball from the Pelicans before the March 25 deadline.

"The Clippers, with a well-chronicled need for a playmaking upgrade, are exploring trade routes to acquiring New Orleans' Lonzo Ball before next Thursday's NBA trade deadline, league sources say. Draft-pick limitations complicate any Clippers pursuit and would likely require a three-team (or more) construction ... but they have six days to keep working the market in search of a difference-making trade."

Lonzo Ball A Quick Solution To Clippers' Backcourt Concern

It's not surprising that the Clippers are expressing interest in landing Ball before the 2021 trade deadline. The successful acquisition of a pass-first floor general like Ball would immediately address the major issue in their backcourt. Having Ball on their team would help the Clippers ease the burden on Kawhi Leonard and Paul George's shoulders in terms of playmaking.

He would also give them a reliable scoring option, floor-spacer, and multi-positional defender. This season, the 23-year-old point guard is averaging 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Proposed Lonzo Ball-To-Clippers Trade

While the Clippers and the Pelicans are still in the middle of a trade negotiation, Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network came up with a blockbuster trade idea that would send Ball back to Los Angeles this season. In the proposed trade scenario, the Clippers would be sending a package that includes Marcus Morris, Reggie Jackson, a 2022 second-round pick, and a 2023 second-round pick to the Pelicans in exchange for Ball and Nicolo Melli.

After the trade is completed, the Pelicans are expected to try moving Morris and Jackson in a separate deal that would allow them to acquire more assets that could help them speed up the rebuilding process.

Clippers Trade Likely To Gain Support From LaVar Ball

The potential deal that would send Ball to the Clippers is expected to receive strong support from Lonzo's outspoken father, LaVar Ball. LaVar recently urged the Pelicans to trade his son before the 2021 trade deadline. Though he's showing a major improvement in his performances this season, LaVar said that he's disappointed with Lonzo's current role in New Orleans.

Being traded to the Clippers would not only allow his son to return to Hollywood, but it would also give him the opportunity regain the role as the team's primary playmaker.

