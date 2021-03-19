NBA Rumors: LA Clippers 'Exploring Trade Routes' To Acquire Lonzo Ball From Pelicans

Since the 2020 offseason, rumors have been circulating that the Los Angeles Clippers are searching for a starting-caliber point guard on the trade market. Though they currently have Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley, and Reggie Jackson on their roster, none of those veterans could be considered as a traditional floor general. In the past months, the Clippers have already been linked to several point guards who are rumored to be available on the trading block. These include Lonzo Ball of the New Orleans Pelicans.