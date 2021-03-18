Trending Stories
Swedish Smokeshow Anna Nystrom Wears Skintight Leather Pants & Boots

Anna Nystrom rocks a backless white look and shows off her long blond locks.
Instagram | Anna Nystrom
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Blond beauty Anna Nystrom stunned her 8.3 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a gorgeous image taken while she was sitting in a luxurious-looking vehicle.

The snap was captured in Stockholm, Sweden as the geotag indicated, although only a few details of her surroundings were visible in the background, such as a structure with a snow-dusted roof.

Anna looked ready for a cold weather adventure in an oversized sweater, although she kept things edgy with her choice of bottoms and boots as she perched in the passenger's seat of a sleek vehicle.

Blond Bombshell

Anna wore a white blouse with a statement collar that featured ruffled detailing along the edges. Over top of that, she layered a sweater crafted from a chunky knit fabric that looked super cozy.

The  sweater had an oversized silhouette, with the knit fabric draping over Anna's curves without clinging too tightly. The ribbed cuffs extended past her wrists, coming about halfway down her hands. She accessorized with a few delicate rings that were visible as she clutched a to-go cup of coffee with a cardboard sleeve.

Braided Beauty

Anna continued the wholesome vibe in her hairstyle, arranging her long blond locks in two thick braids that cascaded down her chest. She kept a few strands of her hair loose to frame her flawless features, and the rest were gathered in the tight braids and secured with a clear elastic.

She added some edge to the ensemble with her lower half, though, pairing the cozy, cream-colored sweater with tight leather pants that almost looked painted on. Though her seated position meant that her pert posterior wasn't visible, portions of her calves and thighs were in the frame.

Baddie Boots

She finished off the look with a pair of lace-up boots. While she didn't tag the designer, a small logo and embossed printing along the front indicated that her footwear was from the designer brand Gucci.

Anna kept her gaze focused on the camera as she posed for the shot, her lips quirked in a small smile. 

She kept the caption super simple, adding a coffee cup emoji, and didn't provide much context for her fans as to what exactly she was out and about doing in Stockholm on the snowy day.

Swedish Stunner

Her followers absolutely loved the share, and the post racked up over 23,600 likes within two hours of going live, as well as 230 comments.

"So gorgeous," one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

"Wow, those boots," another follower chimed in, loving her footwear.

"Simply Flawless," a third fan chimed in. 

Anna shares plenty of steamy snaps on Instagram, such as a shot from just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, in which she flaunted her abs while posing in the snow. Fans who simply can't get enough of Anna from her Instagram page along can check out her YouTube channel, where she shares everything from workout videos to life updates.

