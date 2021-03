Scroll for the undies action. Chanel, who was hired as a secretary by Rob Dydrek on "Fantasy Factory" in 2009, was looking her best as she kicked off with 6.30 a.m. footage of a hair and makeup crew member getting everything ready. The results weren't bad as the "No Plans" rapper appeared all dolled up and posing amid red seating while in satin-effect black pants, a plunging matching tank, plus hoop earrings.

Chanel, who pouted from the camera on the set, then flaunted the mega curves.