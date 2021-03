Potential Trade Package For D'Angelo Russell

In his article, Patuto came up with a blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Knicks to acquire Russell from the Timberwolves this season. In the proposed trade scenario, the Knicks would be sending a package that includes Obi Toppin, Frank Ntilikina, Alec Burks, a 2021 first-round pick, and a 2023 first-round pick to the Timberwolves in exchange for Russell

If the deal goes through before the 2021 trade deadline, Patuto believes that it would help both the Knicks and the Timberwolves in addressing weaknesses on their rosters.