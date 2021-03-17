NFL Rumors: Andy Dalton Reportedly Agrees To One-Year Contract With Bears

Despite all the uncertainty the team faced at the quarterback position in the 2020 season, the Chicago Bears finished with an 8-8 record, ending the year with former No. 2 overall draft pick Mitchell Trubisky's future up in the air after four up-and-down years.

After weeks of rumors linking them to top-tier quarterbacks such as Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson, it appears that the Bears have found their new man behind center -- Andy Dalton, who last played for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2020 campaign.