NBA Rumors: Suns Could Acquire Jerami Grant For Three Players & Two 1st-Rounders In Proposed trade

After adding Chris Paul and Jae Crowder to their roster last offseason, the Phoenix Suns have improved significantly this season. From one of the worst teams in the league, they successfully turned themselves into a legitimate playoff contender in the loaded Western Conference. As of now, they are sitting in the No. 2 spot in the West with a 26-12 record.

However, in order to have a legitimate chance of beating powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Utah Jazz in the playoffs, the Suns might still need more star power around Devin Booker.