Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has welcomed her first child and she shared the exciting news on Monday via her Instagram page. Fans had been anxiously awaiting this news and people wasted no time in congratulating her for the exciting arrival.

The photo that Kent shared showed her in her hospital bed holding her baby. Her blonde tresses were left messy as they framed her makeup-free face. She held the baby up to her bare chest and a blanket covered them both.