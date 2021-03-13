Trending Stories
March 13, 2021
Donald Trump To Receive Award Calling Him One Of The 'Greatest' Presidents In History
Former President Donald Trump delivers a speech.
Shutterstock | 178841384
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

On Saturday evening, former President Donald Trump will receive a special award calling him "one of the greatest and most effective" presidents in American history.

As reported by Fox News, Trump will receive a framed copy of a resolution recently passed by the Alabama Republican Party.

The resolution described Trump as "one of the greatest and most effective presidents in the 245-year history of this Republic" and listed some of the most significant accomplishments of his administration, including low employment rates and Supreme Court picks.

Alabama Republican Says Trump Made America Great Again

Perry Hooper Jr., a member of the Alabama GOP's executive committee, explained that the resolution "just talks about the greatness of Donald J. Trump, how he made America great again and I hope other states will follow suit."

"It’s just recognizing him for all the great things he has done for America for bringing back American manufacturing, cutting taxes, creating best economy ever, building up our military," he added.

Hopper served as the 2016 Trump campaign’s Alabama co-chairman and also worked on the former president's reelection campaign.

Better Than Reagan 
Former President Donald Trump holds a rally.
Gettyimages | Spencer Platt

Hooper told Fox News that he personally believes Trump is the best president in history, better than Ronald Reagan, who is held in the highest regard in conservative circles.

"He's just done so many great things," Hooper said of Trump.

"I was a kid when Reagan was elected and I thought nobody would top the great things Ronald Reagan did but then comes along Donald J. Trump and in my opinion, he’s not just one of the great presidents, he is the greatest president we’ve had in America," the Alabama Republican added.

Resolution Shows Trump Is Still Popular 

According to Fox News, the resolution demonstrates that Trump is incredibly popular with conservative voters and shows that his voice is still one of the most influential in the GOP.

Signaling that he intends to play a role in Republican politics, Trump spoke at the Conservative Political  Action Conference (CPAC) conference last month. He also won the CPAC's straw poll, with most attendees saying that he should be the party's 2024 nominee.

As Hooper explained, "We love him in Alabama, America loves him and he got 75 million votes for a reason and I'm speaking basically for 75 million people in America."

GOP Voters Back Trump, Polls Show

Opinion polling suggests that nearly all Republican voters hold a favorable view of Trump.

In a recent survey conducted by Tony Fabrizio and obtained by The Hill, 81 percent of Republican and Republican-leaning voters said they hold a favorable view of Trump. Eighty eight percent of them said they approved of his performance in the White House.

Overall, President Joe Biden is more popular. For instance, in the latest Monmouth University poll, 51 percent of respondents said they approve of the job the Democrat is doing as commander-in-chief.

Entertainment
