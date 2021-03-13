Donald Trump To Receive Award Calling Him One Of The 'Greatest' Presidents In History

On Saturday evening, former President Donald Trump will receive a special award calling him "one of the greatest and most effective" presidents in American history.

As reported by Fox News, Trump will receive a framed copy of a resolution recently passed by the Alabama Republican Party.

The resolution described Trump as "one of the greatest and most effective presidents in the 245-year history of this Republic" and listed some of the most significant accomplishments of his administration, including low employment rates and Supreme Court picks.