Closer Than The Moon

Countless asteroids of different sizes fly past Earth every month, most of them only getting within a few million miles from the planet’s surface. Monday's celestial visitor, however, will creep in closer than the moon.

Earth's natural satellite sits at an average distance of 238,900 miles. This means that, during its close flyby next week, asteroid 2021 EQ3 will be cruising by at exactly 0.72 the distance to the moon.

While a close brush with an asteroid of any size is certainly unnerving, these occurrences are a lot more frequent than we might expect. According to The Watchers, 24 other known asteroids have flown past Earth within 1 lunar distance since the beginning of the year, four of which zipped past us this month alone.