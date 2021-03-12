Massive Asteroid To Whizz By Earth On March 21 At 77,000 MPH

A massive asteroid is making its way toward Earth and will swing by for a close but perfectly safe approach on March 21, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) announced yesterday (March 11) in a statement.

The giant space rock is known as 2001 FO32 and will whizz past us at a whopping 77,000 mph, coming within a safe distance of about 1.25 million miles from the planet's surface. To put that into perspective, that's 5.25 times the distance to the moon.

While NASA stresses that the upcoming flyby won't pose any threat to Earth and its inhabitants, the asteroid will swoop by close enough for astronomers to study it in detail. Stargazers with a decent telescope at their disposal will also be able to make their own observations of the cosmic interloper.

Read through to find out how you can see it!