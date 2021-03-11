Trending Stories
March 11, 2021
NBA Rumors: Rockets Reportedly Might Entertain Trade Calls For John Wall
John Wall of the Houston Rockets reacts to a call.
Gettyimages | Tim Nwachukwu
Basketball
Lorenzo Tanos

After losing 13 straight games leading into the All-Star break, the Houston Rockets are now among the worst teams in the entire NBA, with their 11-23 record putting them at 14th place in the Western Conference. As a result, several key players, including Victor Oladipo, P.J. Tucker, and Eric Gordon, have been mainstays of recent trade rumors and ideas. However, a new report suggests that there's an outside chance their best player, point guard John Wall, might be on the move before the March 25 trade deadline.

Rockets Will Entertain Calls, But Wall Still A Long Shot To Be Traded
Houston Rockets guard John Wall is defended by Buddy Hield of the Sacramento Kings.
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato

Quoting a subscriber-only report from the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan Feigen, NBA Analysis Network wrote that the Rockets don’t have any immediate plans of trading Wall.  However, there might be a possibility they will at least entertain inquiries from teams interested in landing the five-time All-Star before the deadline.

“There will be calls on Wall, however,” Feigen wrote. “The Rockets will be active in talks and eventually in making deals, but I would consider him down the list of those likely to be moved.”

Wall Has Recovered Nicely From A Serious Injury
John Wall of the Houston Rockets celebrates during a game.
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato

As shown on his Basketball-Reference page, Wall has been very productive for the Rockets since the club acquired him from the Washington Wizards in the 2020 offseason for Russell Westbrook. In 25 games, he is averaging 21 points, 3.2 rebounds, and six assists and shooting 42.4 percent from the field and 34 percent from three-point range. These numbers are fairly close — if not better, in some cases — to the stats he produced before he missed a season and a half due to an Achilles tendon injury.

Rockets Might Benefit If They Decide To Trade Wall
Eric Gordon and John Wall of the Houston Rockets have a conversation during a game.
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato

As pointed out by NBA Analysis Network, there’s a chance the Rockets “won’t hesitate” if they receive the right offer for Wall. With the team mired near the bottom of the Western Conference, they are in “no position to compete,” and it might be better if they flip their best player for “good young pieces” who could help in the rebuilding process.

“At 30 years of age, Wall still has some good basketball left in him as well,” the publication added. “He still has one full year left on his contract and a player option for a second year. If anyone were to trade for him, Wall would be a long-term option.”

Possible Trade Packages
Houston Rockets guard John Wall protects the ball from Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler.
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato

Among all the teams that have recently been linked to Wall, the Miami Heat might have an interesting package to offer for the former No. 1 overall draft pick. As reported by The Inquisitr earlier this week, one trade idea suggested that the Heat could acquire Wall for veterans Goran Dragic and Kelly Olynyk and second-year guard Tyler Herro. This deal could potentially help Miami improve its offensive efficiency while allowing Wall to team up with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo to form a new “Big Three.”

Entertainment
