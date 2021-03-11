NBA Rumors: Rockets Reportedly Might Entertain Trade Calls For John Wall

Rockets Will Entertain Calls, But Wall Still A Long Shot To Be Traded

Quoting a subscriber-only report from the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan Feigen, NBA Analysis Network wrote that the Rockets don’t have any immediate plans of trading Wall. However, there might be a possibility they will at least entertain inquiries from teams interested in landing the five-time All-Star before the deadline.

“There will be calls on Wall, however,” Feigen wrote. “The Rockets will be active in talks and eventually in making deals, but I would consider him down the list of those likely to be moved.”